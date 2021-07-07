BROOKVILLE – The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is a private collection of more than 70 fully-restored Cadillacs spanning the decades and models from 1905 to the present.
This astounding exhibition was a phenomenal success for both the Cadillac Museum and Jefferson County Historical Society, drawing more than 1,500 visitors during the recent Laurel Festival, and will now reopen its doors on Saturday, July 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is located at 67 South White Street, Brookville. Admission is by donation.
The Cadillac Collection started when a young eye surgeon, Dr. Steven Greenberg, moved from Detroit to Brookville in 1973 driving his beloved 1966 Cadillac. The name Cadillac is actually derived from the founder of Detroit, the French explorer — Antoine Laumet de la Mothe, Sieur de Cadillac. Cadillacs have been manufactured in Detroit, Mich. since 1902, establishing a dedication to superb design and remarkable innovation that has sustained Cadillac for more than a century.
“This collection of American luxury cars is my passion, and I am excited to share these beautiful automobiles.” said Greenberg. “This partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society allows me to showcase the Cadillac collection to the public on a more regular basis.”
Featured in the museum are fully restored Cadillac models from every period including a 1905 Cadillac Model K, a 1916 roadster, a 1927 Cadillac seven-passenger suburban with original paint and upholstery, a bright red all-original 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood with elongated tail fins, a 2006 XLR 2-seater retractable hardtop convertible and a Mary Kay “Pink Cadillac.” Currently under restoration is a unique track-driven 1973 Cadillac Eldorado Indianapolis 500 Pace Car.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum and workshop is presented in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society. The Cadillac Museum is a free exhibition with admission by donation.