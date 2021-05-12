CRANBERRY – The Fred McIlhattan Camp Coffman Scholarship Fund was established recently at the Scenic Rivers YMCA.
The YMCA created the scholarship fund in Fred’s memory with his wife Teresa, and their children Andrea and Fredrick Jr.
McIlhattan served on the YMCA Camp Coffman Board for many years.
McIlhattan was passionate about serving his community in ways that left an impact that went far beyond his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors and investing in the youth of the community. His combined love for the outdoors and children, led him to invest his own time and talents to YMCA Camp Coffman.
The Fred McIlhattan Camp Coffman Scholarship will provide opportunities for local youth to attend YMCA Summer Day Camp. The fund will provide financial aid to youth with low income or family circumstance that may prevent them from attending camp.
The family of McIlhattan has made the first contribution to the scholarship fund and hopes that there will be yearly gifts made in Fred’s memory.
“Almost a year ago dad left for a bike ride and never came home. Due to circumstances out of our control, we weren’t able to fully celebrate his life with the community he lived in, served and loved. Therefore, we decided to partner with YMCA Camp Coffman to create more opportunities for local youth to attend camp. We miss him and hope through this scholarship and the support of the community, his memory can continue to spread hope and love,” said Andrea (McIllhattan) Stake.
For those looking for help in sending their children to Summer Day Camp, scholarship assistance can be obtained through the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Parents can fill out an application requesting help with summer camp for youth ages 6-12.
“Forty-six percent of children attending YMCA Summer Day Camp in 2020 received financial assistance. By donating to the Fred McIlhattan Camp Scholarship Fund, our community guarantees these children equal opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director.
Donations to the scholarship fund can be made at the YMCA, with cash, credit cards and checks accepted. Donations can also be made by calling (814) 764-3400 or online at campcoffman.com/fred-mcilhattan-scholarship/.
Checks may also be mailed to: Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
To learn more about the YMCA Summer Day Camp Program for ages 6-12, parents can visit www.campcoffman.com. Registration for the summer is currently underway.