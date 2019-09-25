CLARION – Fireworks illuminated the September sky behind the Clarion Eagles Pavilion last Thursday, as the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital welcomed current cancer patients, survivors, families and community members to its annual Light Up Night event.
Since opening its doors 16 years ago, the Cancer Center’s staff has cherished the annual event as a way to celebrate the lives of current and past cancer patients who have gone through treatment at the Clarion-based facility, as well as a time to remember those who have lost their battle with the disease.
“The [Cancer] Center would not have the reputation it has without the amazing staff that I get to work with every day,” said Cancer Center manager Tracy Myers in her remarks during the Sept. 19 event, which started 16 years ago as way to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and eventually grew to include all cancer patients fighting all types of the disease. “I am very blessed to have them.”
The theme for this year’s Light Up Night event was “Survivor Game Changers,” a concept that Myers said was conceived during last year’s 15th anniversary event when 15 cancer survivors were asked to unveil inspirational canvases to the crowd that were to be hung throughout the center.
“To our surprise a lot more than 15 of the survivors in the audience came up and wanted to be involved with the presentation,” she said Monday, noting that it was in that moment that event organizers decided that the 2019 event would focus on survivor participation.
According to Myers, the theme really took shape a few months ago when Cancer Center staff members Deb Amsler and Alison White came up with the idea of inviting survivors to participate in a series of “Minute to Win It” games and other fun activities.
“The survivors absolutely loved the evening’s events; they are still talking about it,” Myers said. “We decided that it was probably our favorite light up night to date because we got to see our survivors in such a fun and competitive environment.”
While the evening’s many events were based in fun, Myers said the most impressionable moment for her came when the more than 50 survivors in attendance came together for a group photo.
“It took my breath away,” she said. “To see so many of our survivors joined together and to remember all of the obstacles they and their families had to overcome is truly humbling.”
In addition to food, music provided by DigiTrax and an impromptu dance party with center staff, the 2019 Light Up Night event also included a short program in which two donations were presented to the Cancer Center.
The first donation, presented by Clarion Hospital Foundation president John Stroup, came in the form of a $75,000 grant from Highmark.
“Tracy [Myers] and I have been working on a grant for a couple of years now,” Stroup said in his remarks, explaining that the money will be used for a nurse navigator, oncology software and eventually cancer screenings for the public. “We want to thank Highmark for what they’ve given us. [The money] will go a long way in helping all the cancer patients at Clarion Hospital.”
Several members from the Knight Cruisers car club were also on hand to present Cancer Center officials with a $14,200 check for the center’s Sunshine Project fund.
“This is a great night for us,” said a Knight Cruisers representative of the group’s donation. The money was raised from the Knight Cruisers’ Cruise for the Cure event held at the Clarion County Airport in June.
Started by an independent board approximately three-and-a-half years ago, Myers explained that the Sunshine Project was organized to help patients with co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses not covered by their insurance.
“To date, because of the generosity of people in the community, we have paid over $159,000 in bills for our patients,” she said. “I cannot begin to tell you how grateful we are.”
As the evening sun began to set over the pavilion, attendees honored those who have lost their battle with cancer in a candlelight ceremony, before a fireworks display capped off the event.
Located on the campus of Clarion Hospital, the Cancer Center offers the latest technologies and treatment options close to home, including both chemotherapy and radiation oncology services.
For more information on the Cancer Center, contact Myers at (814) 226-3490.