CLARION – The sounds of celebration, fellowship and remembrance filled the Clarion Eagles Pavilion last Thursday as the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital welcomed current cancer patients, survivors and their families to its Light Up Night event.
Since opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Center’s staff has cherished the annual event as a way to celebrate the lives of current and past cancer patients who have gone through treatment at the Clarion-based facility, as well as a time to remember those who have lost their battle with the disease.
“The staff looks forward to this event every year,” Cancer Center manager Tracy Myers said last week of the Sept. 13 event which, along with the center itself, marked its 15th anniversary. “It’s so nice to be able to do something social with our patients and their family members, [as well as] to see patients we don’t get to see very often.”
According to Myers, the event debuted when the Cancer Center opened its doors 15 years ago as a way to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. At the encouragement of the staff, Light Up Night shifted its focus 10 years ago to include all cancer patients fighting all types of the disease.
“We wanted to celebrate our survivors because they truly feel like family to us,” she explained. “They inspire us and are the fuel that keeps us going when we become discouraged with the loss of other patients.”
As the original roots of celebration and remembrance remained firmly planted, Myers said organizers felt it important to center the theme of this year’s Light Up Night around the facility’s milestone anniversary.
In her opening remarks during last week’s program, Myers utilized the number 15 to highlight how the Cancer Center has impacted its staff, as well as to show gratitude to the community for its support.
Myers kicked off the program by sharing 15 reasons why Cancer Center staff members and volunteers, in their own words, wanted to work in oncology.
“It was evident in their answers that this is not just ‘a job’ to them,” Myers said, noting that the responses provided by the staff showed that they are passionate about making a difference every day. “They feel that they get so much more in return by witnessing the strength and hope of the patients.”
In addition to staff testimonials, Myers expressed gratitude to the community — including various schools and organizations, Clarion University and individuals — for its financial support over the years.
Community support continued as donations were presented by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles to the center’s Sunshine Project that helps patients with co-pays and other out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance; the Clarion Oaks Ladies Golf League to help Knox teen Isaac Jones build a pavilion behind the facility’s sitting garden; and the Clarion Moose to the Patient Care Fund which helps provide items such as gas and grocery cards to help patients.
“It was extremely important for us to convey our gratitude to the community for supporting us financially over the past 15 years...and making this center very unique,” Myers said.
Cancer survivors concluded the program by unveiling 15 canvases depicting inspirational quotes that will soon adorn the walls of the Cancer Center. Myers said a favorite canvas was created with a photo taken by Cancer Center staff member Mary Rearick and showcased a quote about heroes.
“Without a doubt, our patients are our heroes,” Myers said.
Decorated with sunflowers, the event also included food, a photo booth and entertainment provided by the Pittsburgh-born duo, the Hobbs Sisters.
As the evening sun began to set over the pavilion, attendees capped off the event by honoring those who have lost their battle with cancer in an emotional candlelight ceremony.
Located on the campus of Clarion Hospital, the Cancer Center offers the latest technologies and treatment options close to home, including both chemotherapy and radiation oncology services.
For more information on the Cancer Center, contact Myers at (814) 226-3490.
