CLARION – A new year brings a new election cycle, and although the 2019 primary elections for local offices are not until May 21, interest is already growing in many the offices that will be up for grabs, particularly several judicial races.
The first day to circulate and file nomination petitions is Feb. 19 and the last day to circulate petitions is March 12. Some potential candidates are already indicating they will run for the judgeship in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, a position currently held by Judge James G. Arner who has stated he will not run for a third 10-year term.
The three individuals who have indicated they will be running are current Clarion County District Attorney Mark Aaron, county Public Defender Erich Spessard, and local attorney Sara Seidle Patton. With an annual salary of $183,184 in 2019, the judge is the highest paying position in Clarion County.
With Aaron entering the race for judge, the District Attorney position is likely to draw additional attention. The state also sets the salary for that position at $1,000 less than the judge.
Two district magistrate judge positions in Clarion County are also expected to draw attention in the new year.
Amy Long Turk, District 18-3-03 in Knox has indicated she will not run again and potential candidates include Damien Avery, Melissa Fulton, Garrett Tharan and others who are considering but unwilling to confirm at this early date.
Jeffrey C. Miller, District 18-3-04 in New Bethlehem, has indicated he is running again. He could face challengers, however no one was willing to confirm their intentions at this stage.
The annual salary of a magisterial district in 2019 will be $91,597.
All three Clarion County Commissioners — Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley — have indicated they will run again. Two Democrats and two Republicans are elected in the primary election, and three are then selected in November’s general elections in November.
Other Clarion County positions on the ballot include Treasurer, Prothonotary, Register and Recorder, and the three County Auditors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.