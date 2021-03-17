KITTANNING – A Republican primary race to nominate the next sheriff of Armstrong County will highlight the May primary election, according to information released last week by the county’s Office of Elections.
March 9 was the deadline for prospective candidates to file nomination petitions with the county to be included in the ballot for the May 18 primary election.
On the county level, Frank Pitzer and John Hill have filed petitions for county sheriff on the Republican side, while no candidates filed for the Democratic nomination.
County coroner Brian K. Myers, a Republican, will be unopposed in his bid for re-election, and current District Attorney Katie Charlton, also Republican, was the only candidate to file for that office.
Municipal offices that had candidates file petitions in the northern part of the county include:
DAYTON BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Robert D. Barnett (R).
• Council, four-year (vote for not more than three): Raynette Boyer (R), Robert J. Burns (R) and Cheryl D. Barnett (R).
• Council, two-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Stephanie Rupp (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year (vote for one): Marsha Rearick (R).
• Inspectors of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Dorothy Greenawalt (D); Linda Bugay (R).
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
SOUTH BETHLEHEM BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year (vote for one): Randall Stahlman (R).
• Council, four-year (vote for not more than three): James A. Travis Jr. (R); and Doug Adams (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Jessica A. Smith (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): Theodore Wells Jr. (R).
BRADYS BEND TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Stephen DeBacco Sr. (D); and Jody M. Jack (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Sheila A. Markel (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Barbara D. Hogenmiller (D); and Andrea J. Hillwig (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Darlene K. Ford (R).
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
MADISON
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Jerry Cobaugh (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): Lori A. Bowser (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Bambi J. Shoemaker (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Jessica Coil (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): Brian Coil (R).
MAHONING
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Kenneth C. Blake (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Patricia M. Huffman (R).
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
PINE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Clyde Moore (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Marsha E. Hetrick (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
REDBANK
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Barry L. Constable (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): none.
• Auditor, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four year (vote for one): Wendy D. Edmonds (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): none.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Randall L. Patsy (R); Shirley A. Rodgers (R); and Andrew Gutherie (R).
• Supervisor, two-year (vote for one): Kevin B. Cataldi (R); and Corey Mellish (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): none.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Christina J. Double (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Marsha J. Kepple (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Tom Lendyak (D); and Nancy Bowser (R).
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): John E. Bucko (R).
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): Be Rosencrance (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Tammy Solley (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Peggy L. Blose (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Charlotte L. Clowser (D); and Nancy A. Lightner (R).
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): none.