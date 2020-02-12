NEW BETHLEHEM – Whether your preference is for lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, tea or plain drip coffee, Canyon Coffee Co. has the perfect brew for you.
Located along the 200 Block of Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Canyon Coffee officially opened its doors last weekend, marking the final phase of a plan that has been in the works for owners Esther Clyde and Jennifer Hosey for several years.
As relative new-comers to the New Bethlehem area, Clyde and Hosey got to know each other through their husbands who have been friends since childhood. The new friends began to bond over their mutual love of coffee and even made trips to Pittsburgh to visit coffee shops. That’s when conversations about a possible shop locally began.
“We both love coffee, and we always thought a coffee shop in town would be awesome,” Clyde said, noting that she and Hosey just wanted to create a relaxing and inviting space locally where people could enjoy a cup of coffee and enjoy some time with friends. “Some of my fondest memories come from hanging out with my friends at the local coffee shop.”
“There was nothing in this community that fostered that,” Hosey added. “A coffee shop is a good place for anyone to be able to hang out and get away from the real world.”
Although the pair talked about opening a shop for years, it wasn’t until a trip to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon two years ago that the pair started talking seriously about the plan.
“On the four-and-a-half-hour drive from Vegas to the Grand Canyon, we had a lot of time to talk,” Clyde said. “That’s really when this shop and the name Canyon Coffee came into existence.”
Still not sure about the possible success of such a venture, Clyde and Hosey decided to try some test marketing.
“We started going to the Gumtown Market and setting up down there,” Hosey said.
Aided by a single home espresso machine, they offered iced lattes and some pastries. The response was better than they expected.
“We were shocked at the number of people that came, but we weren’t sure if that was our actual market,” Clyde said.
In the wake of a couple of farmers’ markets and a Community Center event, however, the soon-to-be business partners decided that the community was up for the venture. That was when the search for a space began.
Once secured, the current location took about a year-and-a-half to renovate, with their husbands doing most of the construction work.
Wanting additional seating in the small space, Clyde said they tore down a wall and added an extended loft, creating double the space.
“We really wanted it to have an open and clean feel,” Hosey said of the shop, noting that many of the design elements were inspired by the Grand Canyon.
When it comes to the menu, Clyde and Hosey said that Canyon Coffee offers standard drip coffee as well as espresso-based beverages — including lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos — made from beans sourced from the Pittsburgh area. Other options such as teas and hot chocolate are also available for non-coffee drinkers.
“A drink that we’ve sold a lot of so far is our Berry Splash,” Hosey said. “It’s super refreshing with no caffeine.”
In addition to a variety of hot and cold drinks, Canyon Coffee also offers a small variety of pastries and baked goods.
“We usually have muffins and a couple different types of pastries such as turnovers, cheese danish, mini cheesecakes and almond croissants,” Hosey said, noting that additional food options may be available in the future. “We’re just kind of testing the market.”
Although the shop has only been open for a short time, Clyde and Hosey said that business has been “very good.”
“I actually didn’t think we’d be as busy as we have been,” Hosey said last Wednesday, leading up to the shop’s official grand opening celebration on Feb. 8. “The community has been very good supporting us.”
“We’ve been doing super well for not having really advertised yet,” Clyde agreed. “We’ve had a steady flow.”
Pointing out that while many coffee shops aren’t friendly to children, as new mothers themselves Clyde and Hosey said youngsters are always welcome at Canyon Coffee
“Mothers have kids and they have to bring them around with them,” Hosey said, adding that they would even eventually like to add a small play area for children at the shop. “We want kids to come in. They are part of life and we love kids.”
Clyde noted that the shop’s goal is to offer a place that’s inviting to everyone.
“Personally, I’m looking forward to getting to know the community, and making good coffee for people,” she said. “I just really like making people happy with good coffee and I’m looking forward to turning someone’s day around one cup at a time.”
Canyon Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Canyon Coffee on Facebook and Instagram.