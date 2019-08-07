RIMERSBURG – One of the most popular events of Rimersburg’s Cookie Daze festival will be held this Sunday despite the cancellation of the overall festival for this year.
The Cookie Daze Car Cruise is set for this Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Organizer Scott Campbell said that the car cruise has been a part of the Cookie Daze festivities for years, but also operated mostly on its own. He expects a big turnout if the weather cooperates, even without the full festival being held this year.
“Our cruse has always been a good one,” he said. “As long as we have good weather, I’m anticipating a big turnout.”
Earlier this year, with the pool of volunteers drying up, the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce decided to put the annual festival on hiatus for 2019, in order to focus on fundraising and volunteer recruitment to bring it back in 2020.
At the same time, car cruise organizers decided to keep on cruising, announcing that the event would be held regardless of the festival’s status.
And even though Cookie Daze is officially on a break, Campbell said there would be plenty of cookies on hand. He said that the local iBake cookie factory has donated enough cookies to give packages to those who enter cars in the cruise.
The owners of the first 250 cars that register will also receive a cruise-in T-shirt, and participants will have a chance to win big in the cash giveaway at the end of the day.
Registration will begin along Main Street in downtown Rimersburg at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The car cruise won’t be the only thing taking place in Rimersburg this weekend, as a number of non-profit groups will sell a variety of food during the day. The groups include the Rimersburg Hose Co., Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Memory Lanes Forget-Me-Nots Walk To End Alzheimer’s group, Union All Sports Boosters Club, Union Music Association, Union Travel Club, Rimersburg Lions Club and the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum.
The day will get underway at 9:30 a.m. with an interdenominational church service outside of Burns Funeral Home along Main Street.
The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library will also continue to hold its annual Cookie Walk during the car cruise beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. or whenever the homemade cookies are all gone. The library fundraiser — priced at $4 per dozen or 50 cents per cookie — benefits the library’s children’s programs throughout the year.
The Friends of the Library will also sell tickets during the event for the upcoming Clarion County Library System Great Cash Raffle, which will be held Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at the Clarion Free Library.
Also during the day, the Rimersburg United Methodist Church will give away 100 free backpacks full of school supplies to the first 100 children who come to the Veterans Park starting at 3 p.m.
For more information and updates, visit “Cookie Daze Car Cruise” on Facebook.