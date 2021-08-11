RIMERSBURG – Hundreds of classic automobiles are expected to roll into Rimersburg this Sunday morning as the Cookie Daze Car Cruise marks its return after a year’s absence.
The event also marks the final year that the current organizers will oversee the festivities, as new leadership is poised to take the wheel next year and beyond.
“After the past 18 years, we’re ready to hand over the keys,” organizer Scott Campbell said, noting that the Southern Clarion Police Association and its members will be working with the longtime car cruise leaders this year, with plans to run the event in 2022.
Campbell said that he and fellow organizer Jason Jordan, along with others, have been working on the car cruise for 18 years.
“We brought it from 30 cars to over 400 cars,” he said of the event’s peak year which saw 414 cars register. “Right now, we’ve been averaging 200 to 300 cars.”
After all the years, and all the miles, new drivers needed to be found to carry on the tradition.
“We’ve been losing people to help out each year,” Campbell said. “Our group is getting older.”
After putting feelers out into the community to see if any new helpers would be willing to step up, Campbell said he was approached by the Southern Clarion Police Association, which was looking for more events to be involved with in the communities served by the local police department, which includes Rimersburg.
“They’re going to watch this year to see how we handle things,” Campbell explained. “And then they’re going to take it over next year.”
However, he said that his time with the cruise isn’t done just yet.
“We’re not going to abandon them. We’ve enjoyed having the cruise over the years, and we’ll still be around,” he said. “Like anything you need fresh people in there.”
Campbell said this year’s cruise will officially run from 1 to 4 p.m. along Rimersburg’s Main Street (Route 68) in the downtown business district. Unofficially, he said some classic car owners start showing up much earlier in the morning to stake out their spots.
The cruise was the cornerstone of Sunday’s lineup of events at the typically three-day Rimersburg Cookie Daze Festival. Although the festival hasn’t been held for several years due to the lack of volunteers, the car cruise had grown so big and popular, that its organizers decided to keep on rolling.
This year’s cruise will feature several food vendors, including booths operated by the Union All Sports Boosters, the Rimersburg Hose Co. and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and a cash giveaway at the end of the cruise for drivers who register their cars. The first 200 car owners who register will also receive car cruise T-shirts. Best of all, he said the cruise is free for all classic car owners.
Campbell said proceeds from the event will be donated to nonprofit groups in the Rimersburg area.
Looking back on the successful run of car cruises, Campbell said the event has brought in people from across the area, as well as from farther afield, including cars from New York, Ohio and Virginia.
“We’ve made a lot of friends doing it,” he said. “We’ve met a lot of people.”
And through the years, he said, the Rimersburg cruise organizers were asked to help get other cruises started in the area, including ones in New Bethlehem and Sligo.
He also said he’s looking forward to seeing what new directions the new organizers take the car cruise in future years.
“They’re really community oriented and want to help the community with anything,” he said of the police association.
Association member and New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows said the group understands the importance of the event to the Rimersburg community, and looks forward to continuing the tradition.
“The Southern Clarion Police Association is pleased to partner with long-time Cookie Daze Car Cruise coordinator Scott Campbell and his group of volunteers to host this year’s cruise,” Barrows said. “The SCPA would like to express our deepest appreciation to Scott and all the volunteers who make the Car Cruise a success for the Rimersburg area and surrounding communities.”