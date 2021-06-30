PAINT TWP. – The annual cruise-in at the Clarion County Airport took place under hot, hazy and humid conditions on Saturday. Organized by the Knight Cruisers NWP club, the car show has become a significant fundraising event that benefits local charities.
Emily McClintic, a regular part of the show’s success, said, “I have counted about 169 registered entrants today, about nine more than last year. So far, I think we have raised about $24,000 today.”
Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius was on hand, walking among the crowd and admiring the vehicles.
“A commissioner always sits on the airport board, and I am the one filling it this year,” he said. “More than anything, it is great to see people coming out and having fun again.”
In prior years, the cruise-in also included a few vintage airplanes, usually World War II warbirds, from Oshkosh, Wis., and Reading, Pa. The COVID pandemic prevented their appearance in 2020 and none were scheduled for Saturday. Possible reasons for their absence were floated among club members, ranging from the high price of aviation fuel to insurance considerations.
While the vintage aircraft were missed, attendees had plenty to keep them entertained. Car show entrants ranged from a 1931 Ford Model A to a fully restored 1970 Pontiac GTO.
Tim Courson, the owner of the Model A, said, “It is a Ford Phaeton version of the Model A. Only 1,500 were built in 1931.”
He said that he has been its current owner for only two weeks.
“Really, my grandson and I drove out to Ohio to buy a couple trucks,” he said. “And then we saw the Model A. We ended up getting both trucks and the Ford.”
Brad Mahle has had his Pontiac GTO since 2010, restoring it completely over the course of a few years.
“It is a fun car,” he said. “During the restoration, I removed the original bench seat in the back and replaced it with bucket seats. That is the only real modification I made to it.”
Attendees were able to escape the hot tarmac and blazing sun by taking advantage of cold drinks and food inside an empty hangar. Live music and ample seating provided a welcome break for many before they headed back out to see just one more car.