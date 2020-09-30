SHIPPENVILLE – “I want the career center to be known for providing a quality education that prepares graduates for a successful future, whether that is entering the workforce or post-secondary education.”
With these words, Traci Wildeson, the new Director of Career and Technical Education at the Clarion County Career Center described her mission for the upcoming year.
Wildeson assumed her duties as career center director earlier this summer, making her the first female director in the center’s 44-year history.
“I want our graduates to be looked at first for employment in the tri-county area,” Wildeson recently said. “I would also like to expand the programs we offer to include other career paths that are in high demand in our area.”
Wildeson knows the area well; while she is new to the director position, she is not new to the career center. She has taught in the school’s Allied Health Science program since 2008.
After graduating as a registered nurse from Conemaugh School of Nursing in 1996, Wildeson earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing and vocational education in 2005 and 2013 respectively.
She has previously held Director of Nursing positions at two local nursing homes, served as an LPN instructor at the career center, and held positions as an obstetrics and hospice nurse.
Wildeson said she decided to apply for the vacant director position because through her time at the career center, she has been able to witness firsthand the impact that career and technical education has had on the future of not only her Allied Health students but students in the other programs as well.
“Our students are entering the workforce in high paying jobs and also obtaining degrees in post-secondary programs within their chosen professions,” she pointed out.
Wildeson was hired as director by the career center’s joint operating committee, comprised of directors from the various member school boards, at its June meeting following a year-and-a-half search.
She officially started her new leadership role on July 1, which was previously held by Kirk Atwood and interim directors Todd MacBeth and Doug Mays.
Reflecting on her first few months on the job, Wildeson said it’s been an adjustment not being in the classroom, but she makes it a priority to visit and talk with students in the classrooms every day.
“It’s wonderful to see our students excited about learning and to have the opportunity for them to teach me what they are learning,” Wildeson said.
Despite the challenges and restrictions faced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wildeson said that the start of the school year has gone “extremely well.”
“The staff and students are happy to be back in school after the extended time off,” she said. She explained, however, that because a large part of the career center’s curriculum is hands on training, staff members have worked hard to be able to continue instruction while following the guidelines set by the Department of Education and Department of Health. “I commend the staff and students for how well they are doing with the health and safety plans we have instituted related to COVID.”
Looking to the future, Wildeson said she hopes to be able to make a difference at the career center by being a support for the staff, so their focus can remain on ensuring each student has the tools they need to achieve their educational and career goals.
“I hope to show that career and technical education is a pathway for all students and provides many opportunities for a successful future,” she said.
Wildeson lives with her husband, Mike, and the couple shares a 21-year-old son, Zach, who is a senior at Clarion University.