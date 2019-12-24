SHIPPENVILLE – The culinary arts students at the Clarion County Career Center recently celebrated the holiday season by carrying on a variation of a tradition dating back to the 1600s — constructing a gingerbread house.
Rather than making small, personal houses, however, each student baked a gingerbread tile which was affixed with frosting to a six foot tall structure, after which the panel was individually decorated.
“We used to do individual houses,” culinary arts director Randy Shook said. “The students could take them home, but it became a little cost and time prohibitive. So I dreamed up doing this.”
“It’s a six foot tall wood house the construction shop built for us. We actually just apply gingerbread tiles to the outside. Each student decorates their own tile and the outside of the house becomes like a patchwork quilt. We then take the tiles down and they store it (the house) for us. They bring it back out of storage every year.”
The panels were not only decorated by the students, but each also designed the motif of his or her tile as well. In keeping with the season, the design, which required Shook’s preapproval, had to depict a Christmas or wintery scene.
Tanya Horne, a paraprofessional who serves as Shook’s culinary arts assistant, reported, “The kids draw pictures and show chef (Shook) what they want to put on their particular panel. I think this year is totally different from the past two years. They used their imagination more than we ever expected.”
Because making and decorating the gingerbread tiles is part of the culinary arts curriculum, there are learning objectives attached to the creation of the festive display. Shook’s students just might not realize that.
“They learn measurements, so there’s math skills involved because they have to scale the recipe depending on the quantities of product they need. We always have safety and sanitation. These panels are completely edible. They’re going to be horribly stale so you’re not going to want to eat them, but you could. There’s historical background, we talked about the history of gingerbread houses and where they were developed in Germany and Austria. There’s hand skills, like pastry bags (used to pipe frosting). Just awareness of working together,” explained Shook.
“There’s a lot of concepts that we hit in this project and they (the students) don’t realize they’re actually learning. They think it’s fun, but they’re actually learning behind the scenes.”
Abigail Downs, a junior at Redbank Valley High School , echoed Shook. “It’s really fun, working with the house and putting up the panel. It’s really fun to just be able to do it all in icing and have fun.”
Downs’ panel depicted Santa Clause decorating a Christmas tree. Discussing her design, made primarily with piped frosting, Downs stated, “It’s something that kind of represents Christmas and I thought it would be really cute.”
Benjamin Bigley also used frosting as his medium, decorating his tile with three snowmen and a small Christmas tree. “It’s Christmas to me. Maybe a little bit of the family spirit. Just the holidays,” said the Union High School junior.
On the other side of the house, Caleb Gilmore was using pretzels to make a fireplace with licorice flames. He also used an ice cream cone to represent a Christmas tree. A Redbank junior, Gilmore stated, “It’s Christmas, like chestnuts roasting over an open fire. I got the idea from that.”
Next to Gilmore, Austin Philips, an Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School junior, was using a pencil to sketch a design on his panel prior to decorating. Talking about his work, Philips noted, “I picked something (a snowy house on a wintery day) that would be challenging. You have to be really symmetrical and really creative to make it look good.”
Thus far the gingerbread house’s reception has been nothing but positive. Relayed Horne, “We have had a lot of compliments from the staff, visitors that have come in, and even students from other departments will come up and say ‘Oh, that looks pretty.’”
Tyler Leone, who crafted a tile featuring candy canes, a snowman, and wood cabin, said, “I think it (the gingerbread house) turned out really well, a lot better than last year’s project.”
The Redbank junior continued, “It just makes me think of Christmas. It kind of puts me in the holiday spirit because this thing’s up every morning and I get to see all the Christmas spirit.”