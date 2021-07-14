NEW BETHLEHEM – Businesses in the Redbank Valley area could have the opportunity to better connect with a future workforce thanks to an Erie-based program designed to help students gain real-life career knowledge.
At their July 8 meeting, members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce met virtually with Jennifer Pontzer, program director for Career Street, who provided an overview of the program and discussed the possibility of expanding the resource to the area.
“Over the last seven years, Career Street has provided more than 43,000 student career exploration experiences in Erie County,” Pontzer told chamber members, explaining that Career Street is looking to expand its offerings to employers, school districts and post-secondary clients in the other five counties serviced by the Northwest PA CareerLink, which includes Clarion County. “That’s one of the reasons we want to expand, [and] bring it into your area.”
Started in 2014 as a subprogram of Erie Together, according to Pontzer, Career Street is a movement that introduces students to area businesses very early in their academic career and continues with them through high school and beyond. The program offers a variety of career-oriented experiences — including career speakers, virtual experiences, job shadowing worksite tours and more — to enable students to become more familiar with possible employers in the region.
“We have almost 300 employers and organizations [on our website] that can be searched by industry and county,” she said, noting that the participating employers and organizations are organized by five career pathways — Arts and Communication; Business, Finance and Information Technology; Engineering and Industrial Technology; Human Services; and Science and Health.
When asked how a business registers with Career Street, Pontzer said that it is done online through the program’s website, www.careerstreeterie.org.
“The registration process is easy and fast,” she said, pointing out that Career Street is free for employers to participate. “They register, create the experiences and then they wait until somebody wants one of their experiences.”
When it comes to student involvement, Pontzer said that the initiative comes from the educators.
“One thing that we do is make sure that the educator is connecting with the employer, not the student directly connecting with the employer,” she said, adding that Pennsylvania actually requires career exploration as part of public education. “Educators have to keep track of all of these experiences, and Career Street makes that easy connection for them.”
Pontzer said that she is currently in the process of reaching out to educators and hoping for positive results in the fall.
Chamber members expressed support for the Career Street program and offered to make information available to the business community.
“We’re all small businesses. There’s not much corporate structure in the New Bethlehem area,” chamber president Austin Blose said. “I think it could be beneficial to at least inform our members that there is an opportunity out there to potentially reach some younger people.”
Also during last Thursday’s meeting, board members briefly discussed the success of the of the last two chamber-sponsored events, the annual Customer Appreciation Day and first-ever Freedom Fest in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park.
“It was a pretty great event,” Blose said of the July 3 Freedom Fest.
Chamber events coordinator Gennie Gerow agreed, pointing out that the festival attracted a constant stream of attendees throughout the day.
Looking to next year, Gennie Gerow said she would like to see the Freedom Fest expand to include more vendors and crafters, and possibly additional inflatable carnival attractions for children.
“Overall, I think it was a very good day,” she said.
In other business, chamber officials noted that there are still a few open seats on the chamber’s 12-member Board of Directors.
“We currently have nine board members,” Gerow said. “So, we have a couple of vacancies.”
Anyone interested in serving on the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors should submit a letter of interest to the chamber office at info@redbankchamber.com.