CLARION – Clarion County received a total of $3.47 million in the first round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and could receive more in the coming year thanks to another round of federal funding.
At a commissioners meeting earlier this year, Ted Tharan noted that Clarion County may be eligible for $7,521,313 from the new recovery program approved in Washington, D.C.
“We haven’t found out what we have to do for the $7.5 million, but I know there will be huge strings attached to that,” said Tharan. “As soon we hear anything, we’ll let you know.”
Funding was announced for the first round of COVID grants before regulations were established by the government. For instance, funds initially were required to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2020, but the deadline was extended because of the detail required in qualifying for the money.
A significant amount of Clarion County’s $3.47 million was directed toward emergency communications and broadband-related projects. Additional COVID grants were also awarded by different federal and state agencies.
According to figures supplied by the commissioners, in its first block of COVID-19 funding, Clarion County had a beginning balance of $3,471,292, and as of Jan. 1, 2021, expenses totaled $4,231.672.48 for a negative balance of $760,380.48.
County spending includes:
Broadband ($416,904)
• Tower Services Unlimited, $342,297.
• Leeper Tower, $74,607.
The improvement of emergency communications and new towers through the Clarion County 911 system should also provide opportunities for delivering broadband capabilities in more communities. Delivery of broadband to the homes of individuals would likely be provided by private companies.
Public Safety ($352,602)
The funding was directed at the purchase of the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville and development of the building as a new 911 center and other county emergency functions. The current 911 center will move from the old jail in Clarion to the new facility in Shippenville, as well as Emergency Management.
County Responses
($607,745)
• PPE’s, $121,972.
• COVID testing of Clarion County Jail inmates, $615.
• MCM Telecommunications Group for 911 center designs, $6,081.
• Technology, $479,075.
MCM Consulting Group Inc. (MCM) of State College is working to assist the county with the response and recovery services.
Salary Reimbursements
• Reimbursable salaries for Sheriff’s Office, Corrections, and 911, $2,230,587.
• Public Service, $583,587. Includes fire department, EMS and police public safety radios.
• Administration, $40,600.
• Maher Duessel and County Administrative Time, $13,019.
• County Administrative Time, $27,580.
Commissioners retained Maher Duessel, an accounting firm, for guidance in the selection of qualified projects and administration of the grant.