NEW BETHLEHEM – Gary Sinise once said, “While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation’s defenders, we can always do a little more.”
One area business has lived up to Sinise’s words by recently showing its support for an ongoing veterans project in New Bethlehem.
On Thursday, June 3, Jim Kifer, president/CEO of Clarion County Community Bank, presented members of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post 354 with a $3,000 donation for the group’s new Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’re just happy to be in the position to be able to help,” Kifer said, noting that the bank appreciates the service of the local veterans and everything they’ve done for the community over the years. “It’s a great thing they’re doing for the town by putting the Veterans Memorial Park together, and we appreciate that.”
The park, which is located along Arch Street and is being constructed in cooperation with the local VFW Post, features flags representing the nation, state and POWs, along with flags and monuments in honor of the five military branches. There is also a smaller monument representing the Merchant Marines, as well as seven large granite monuments showcasing etched images from various wars and conflicts.
While much has been accomplished over the past year to bring the park to fruition, American Legion vice commander Michael Mazzocco said that the park, which has been the long-time vision of American Legion Post commander Ray Ishman, remains a work in progress in that it depends on contributions from community individuals and organizations.
“We’ve kind of done all we can do for now until we build up some funds,” he said, explaining that the American Legion has plans to add sidewalks, personalized pavers and lighting to the park, before rounding out the project with general landscaping throughout.
Commenting on the importance of donations from organizations like Clarion County Community Bank, American Legion representative Terry George said, “Their donation says a lot about the community’s appreciation for veterans.”
“To me, it just reaffirms the decency and integrity of the people around here who are just willing to give,” Mazzocco added.
Park organizers went on to say that individuals can also contribute to the project in a personal way by purchasing pavers in honor or memory of veterans in the Redbank Valley that will be on display in the park. Each paver, which can be purchased for $100, will include the service member’s name, rank, and branch and period of service. Order forms are available at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Monetary donations for the park can be sent to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, c/o American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“One of the guys made a comment that we’re not building this for us necessarily — it’s for those who come beyond,” Mazzocco said. “We’re just doing the footwork. People will be looking at this 100 years from now.”