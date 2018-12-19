CLARION – Dozens of Clarion County business owners, university representatives and local and state elected officials gathered in the James Gemmell Student complex at Clarion University on Wednesday, Dec. 12 for the annual meeting of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.
“I believe that this is a new era for economic development in Clarion County and this region and we’re excited to be a part of what is happening here,” Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) executive director Shannon Barrios said. “This is a great time to be in Clarion. There is so much opportunity, and we’re excited to work together in ways that we never have before to tap into those opportunities that are at our fingertips.”
Continuing with the theme of cooperation, Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, the newly-hired president of Clarion University and keynote speaker for the event, highlighted the university’s ongoing commitment to the region’s economic development.
“Our role as a university is to provide the region with education, training and preparation to meet the job and economic needs of the area,” Pehrsson said.
She pointed to the three groups of students that the university trains — traditional undergraduate students, older students looking to retrain and graduate students looking for advanced training. Pehrsson went on to explain how this ongoing mission of the university is changing in light of today’s needs.
“What we’re going through at the university is a major transformation...focusing on the preparation that we do to educate our students at whatever level they are to meet their needs so they can go out and get full-time jobs,” she said.
Pehrsson and three deans explained ways in which existing programs are changing to meet the needs of both students and the community. Examples include the robotics department that is involved with mentoring and assisting with robotics groups in Clarion County high schools; the psychology department which is focusing on rural mental health issues and offers interdisciplinary certificates in opioid addiction and concussion rehabilitation; and the business school which is offering programs in all types of security, including cyber security.
“We want to be sure that our region is a learning region, and that’s something [the university] can help with,” Pehrsson said. “But we also need your help.”
In an effort to solidify this partnership, Pehrsson said it’s important to first learn the needs of the community.
“What we can do better is we can ask our community and regional professionals the question, ‘What do you need from us?’” she continued, noting that it is not done well enough. “That is an area where we can do much better.”
Along with assessing the needs, Pehrsson emphasized the need to integrate on-site learning in this joint program with the community.
“Let’s take the classroom to the factory, let’s take the classroom to the businesses, let’s take the classroom to the county commissioners’ office for a political science internship,” she said.
Following the keynote address, CCEDC Board of Directors president Ken Maleski recognized and thanked the large group of elected officials — including state Sen. Scott Hutchison (R-Oil City); representatives from the office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion); representatives from the office of Gov. Tom Wolf; Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley; Jefferson County Commissioners John D. Matson, Herbert L. Bullers Jr. and Jeffrey E. Pisarcik; and Clarion Borough Mayor Dan Parker — for their support and honored a local businessman for his dedication to the CCEDC and the local business community.
He then presented an appreciation award to Don Lewis of Structural Modulars Inc. of Strattanville.
“This presentation is in honor of a person who I think exemplifies Clarion County’s Economic Development growth over the years,” Maleski said of Lewis, citing Lewis’ “entrepreneurial spirit” and community involvement as reasons for the recognition. “He has been [vital] in Clarion County in supporting good paying, family sustaining jobs within our region. I can’t think of anybody more deserving of this award.”
