NEW BETHLEHEM – After a meeting full of talk about upcoming summertime events, members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce elected a new president to lead the group this year.
By a unanimous vote, and nomination by outgoing president Gordon Barrows, Ryan Wells of the Charles P. Leach Agency was elected chamber president.
Although Wells was not in attendance at last Thursday’s lunchtime meeting at the Redbank Valley Public Library, he had sent word that he was interested in the presidential position.
He later said he was grateful for the nomination.
“I look forward to continuing to lead the organization in the same strong direction it has been going in the last several years,” Wells said.
He explained that one of his goals as president is to bring the growing number of young entrepreneurs in the area into the chamber.
“We have a lot of them in town now,” he said of business owners under the age of 40. “I want to get them more involved in the chamber and the community.”
Jamie Lefever was elected as the chamber’s vice president, while Mary Benton was elected as board secretary and Ty Poster was elected as treasurer.
The officers, along with other chamber members, are planning a busy year, which will start with a change to the group’s annual schedule of events.
With newly elected chamber board member Tyler Ruby joining Poster as co-chairmen of the group’s annual golf outing, Ruby recommended moving the golf outing from its usual time in May, to September. He said the move is needed to properly plan for the event, which will be held this year at the Clarion Oaks Golf Club rather than at Pinecrest in Brookville where it has been held for several years.
“It gives us more time to plan, more time to market,” Ruby said, noting that he has a number of ideas to bring in more teams, more sponsors and more money for the chamber, which uses funding from the event to pay for the community’s Independence Day fireworks show.
With the golf outing moving to a date in September, chamber officials said the Gumtown Market will be the first chamber-involved event of the new year.
Judy Hetrick, who oversees the market, said the tentative opening date is May 18, with the market continuing through Oct. 26 in Gumtown Park. The market is open Fridays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Hetrick also explained that the farm market group is looking at several projects at the park, including installing rain spouting at the pavilion, adding a handicap-accessible portable toilet, putting up “No Smoking” signs and helping to mow the park’s lawn. She said the roof on the stage is also in poor condition and will need to be replaced soon.
The chamber’s annual Customer Appreciation Day will be the next event on the calendar, as it will be held in New Bethlehem on Friday, June 22.
Organizer Laura Neiswonger said the event has grown each year, and brings hundreds of people into downtown businesses. She said she hopes to again offer a family getaway to the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark as the grand prize this year.
“Last year was the best year we’ve had,” she said of participation, noting that the weather wasn’t even good that day. “It’s about connecting with your customers so that they come back later and spend their money.”
The chamber’s Independence Day fireworks display will be held on Tuesday, July 3.
Chairman Tim Murray encouraged local groups and vendors to set up in Gumtown Park to offer food, drinks and other items to the many spectators. He said there is no cost to set up; however, those taking part must fill out a form from the chamber.
The chamber’s signature event, the annual Peanut Butter Festival, will be held Sept. 14-16 at Gumtown Park. While planning is going on in the various festival committees, little was discussed about the festival at the chamber meeting last week due to time constraints.
While most of the meeting was focussed on looking ahead to upcoming events, chamber members reflected on the recently held annual dinner at the Hawthorn Fire Hall.
With a record number of people in attendance at the dinner, members noted that they will once again need more space for the event. Organizer Dianna Brothers said they would reach out to Trinity Hall now to book the third Saturday in March 2019 for the dinner.
The chamber also allocated $1,800 in profit from this year’s dinner to be donated to the flower planter project in downtown New Bethlehem.
New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray, who is spearheading the flower planter project, said that the fundraising goal was close to being reached, and that the planters would soon be ordered so that they can be in place for this summer.
