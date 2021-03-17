NEW BETHLEHEM – With just under two months to go, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members last week discussed details of the group’s May 15 Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, and tossed around ideas to expand the chamber’s annual Independence Day fireworks event.
At the chamber’s monthly meeting, board member Gennie Gerow told the group that wineries and breweries had been contacted about the upcoming festival, which will be themed this year as “A Taste of Freedom.”
“Everybody feels like they need a little freedom now,” Gerow said.
Organizers also said that the band, Against the Grain, has been booked for the festival, and tickets will be printed and put on sale soon.
Sponsorship letters are also being sent out for the wine fest and the Independence Day fireworks, which have typically been held at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
This year, however, that could change as chamber members, faced with rising fireworks costs due to the pandemic and shortages from China, are considering moving and expanding the event in order to generate money.
Chamber president Austin Blose said that the company that does the chamber’s fireworks has said that costs are up 20 percent this year, putting strain on the $8,500 the chamber allocated for the Independence Day and Peanut Butter Festival fireworks shows.
“We have to have fireworks,” Gerow said.
Board member Mitch Blose suggested that instead of having the July fireworks in town, the event could be moved to Redbank Valley Municipal Park where it could be expanded to give the chamber additional ways to make money to pay for the increases.
Gerow noted that many people in town count on having the fireworks there, including residents at Broadwood Towers and those without transportation.
Austin Blose said that a mini festival for the holiday would be more in line with the chamber’s new tourism focus, and could include operating the food booth and having other vendors.
Board member Gordon Barrows cautioned that one of the reasons the chamber has shied away from events at that time of year, is because many people go away for the Fourth of July, leaving the group with a shortage of volunteers.
Austin Blose said that it would take a united effort by the chamber board to pull it off. He called for a work session to explore the possibilities.
As for now, the fireworks show itself is scheduled for Saturday, July 3.
Also during the lengthy meeting on March 11, the board discussed the upcoming chamber dinner and award presentations on April 10 at Trinity Hall, noting that a patriotic theme will also be used for the event and extend to all chamber activities this year.
Members also heard a proposal from a financial advisor regarding investing some of the group’s savings, including funding that had been set aside from New Bethlehem’s Sesquicentennial celebration in 2003.