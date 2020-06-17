NEW BETHLEHEM – Like so many other summer events in the area, New Bethlehem’s annual Peanut Butter Festival was teetering on the edge of cancelation due to COVID-19 realities.
But members of of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce decided last week to pack as many events into a shortened, one-day festival that is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 19.
“We do need some positivity in these times,” chamber member Austin Blose said in suggesting that the three-day festival be scaled back to a more manageable one-day.
Board member Amanda Coon started off the discussion by noting that the chamber’s insurance provider stated that if the group held its signature festival, it must comply with state and CDC guidelines. Member Mary Benton also noted that the difference between the Clarion County Fair and the New Bethlehem festival is that the fair has admission gates, and can control the number of people on the grounds, while the Peanut Butter Festival is held along New Bethlehem’s Water Street and at Gumtown Park, areas that cannot be gated off.
Member Gordon Barrows said he had been approached by community members suggesting that the festival be held in a shortened, condensed version this year.
Although the group plans to meet today (Wednesday) to begin filling in the schedule for the one-day event, members last week suggested that the festival could include the morning 5K race and mountain bike race, both of which are held away from the main festival area. They also send that food vendors and other crafters and vendors could be invited to set up, with preference given to local organizations and businesses that could use a financial boost from the festival.
Members said they would talk with the Knight Cruisers to see about holding the classic car show during the Saturday event, and initial talks suggested that the annual parade could also be held, with parade participants possibly lining up in South Bethlehem due to the car show taking place in New Bethlehem where the parade usually begins.
The evening at the festival would likely include a band on stage, followed by fireworks to wrap up the event.
While the inflatable carnival would not be able to be held, Blose suggested setting up a Power Wheels obstacle course for children. The tractor show would also be another possible event for the the one-day festival.
Members said that rather than set up an enclosed tent for the chamber to sell peanut butter and other goods, they would look for other ways to sell locally made Smucker’s peanut butter without the tent.
Coon questioned if the chamber should approach businesses for annual sponsorships for the festival, noting that many have endured hard times during the pandemic. Other members, including Lisa Goth, said they thought it was fine to ask. Barrows said he would attempt to find a main sponsor to help pay for some of the festival’s costlier expenses, including the fireworks.
“I think we’re going to get business sponsorships,” Goth said.
“I could see businesses wanting to have a public event,” Blose added.
Chamber member Jamie Lefever, looking at the long list of possible events during the one-day festival, questioned if there would be enough volunteers.
“Are we going to have the help to pull it off?” she asked.
In other business at last week’s meeting, officials noted that the chamber’s annual Independence Day fireworks will be held at dusk on Friday, July 3. Although the chamber is hosting the fireworks display, the group is not encouraging people to gather in large groups as usual in the Gumtown Park area, but instead to practice social distancing and view the fireworks from one of the many good vantage points in the area.