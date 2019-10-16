NEW BETHLEHEM – At their first meeting since the completion of the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival last month, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members said last week that they were very pleased with how everything went for the group’s signature event.
“It turned out to be a pretty nice festival,” chamber member Jamie Lefever said as she led the group’s meeting on Oct. 10.
Member Mike Moore agreed, saying that everything went very well, especially with regard to the vendors and the electrical issues in Gumtown Park.
“The weather was amazing,” Moore said of the Sept. 20-22 stretch during the festival. “We were lucky there.”
He also thanked local teacher and football coach Blane Gold and the football team for coming out the evening before the festival to help get everything set up. Local electrician Bill Reddinger was also thanked for his work at the site.
Member Mary Benton said one snag was that a large percentage of the people who signed up to work in the chamber’s merchandise tent did not show up; however, she said that the tent was well organized and staffed by those who did show up.
Benton also said the Peanut Butter Bake-Off also went well this year, with 20 entries.
Member Tim Murray suggested that the group look for ways to make the festival more profitable. He noted that even though the weather this year was nearly perfect, the festival appeared to have just barely broke even. He said that if a rainy day would have hit, the event could have lost money.
“I know it’s not to make money, but you have to survive,” Murray said.
Members said they would look into the finances during an executive session.
In other reports on the festival, member Austin Blose said the 5K race was well attended, with about 60 people signed up for the event. Member Ty Poster said the mountain bike race attendance was also strong, with more than 90 bikers.
Officials also said the festival’s tractor show continues to grow, and featured more tractors than ever before this year.
Attendance at the festival was also very high, officials said.
“A lot vendors ran out of food,” Blose said, noting that it was a “great turnout.”
“That was fantastic to see,” member Gordon Barrows said of the large crowds. He thanked all the volunteers and sponsors who make the festival possible.
“It’s economic prosperity for our community,” Barrows added. “I can’t wait to see what the 25th year will bring.”
Benton said this year’s festival was one of the best ever, and noted that the event draws a lot of people from outside the area to the Redbank Valley.
In other chamber news, officials announced that the annual Halloween Parade in conjunction with the New Bethlehem Lions Club will be held in the Redbank Valley High School auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
And looking ahead, chamber members said that tickets would soon be on sale for the annual Big Buck Contest, and that the annual Christmas parade will be held along Broad Street at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.