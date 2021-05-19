NEW BETHLEHEM – After enduring more than a year of event cancellations and changes, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials are banking on folks being ready to cut loose this summer.
At their meeting last Thursday, the chamber board prepped for a range of upcoming events — including Community Yard Sales on June 4-5, Customer Appreciation Day on June 25, the Freedom Fest on July 3 and the end-of-summer Peanut Butter Festival, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary year on Sept. 17-19.
Chamber event coordinator Gennie Gerow said that homes in the New Bethlehem area planning to take part in the Community Yard Sales can call (724) 525-0944 by June 1 to have their sale placed on maps that will be available in the community on the days of the sales.
Members also received a report from Customer Appreciation Day coordinator Laura Neiswonger, who noted that a number of businesses and vendors have already signed up to take part in the day’s return, after it was not held last year due to the pandemic.
Additional businesses in New Bethlehem are still being sought to serve as passport stamp locations during Customer Appreciation Day, and prizes are being collected for the event.
After a decision last month to combine the chamber’s wine walk with the annual Independence Day fireworks display, chamber members said last week that plans for the Saturday, July 3, Freedom Fest are taking shape.
Gerow noted that at least a half-dozen wineries and distilleries had signed up for the event; however, plans now are to reduce the usual admission price and to sell arm bands for the winery vendors on the day of the event. She said no tickets would be sold ahead of time this year.
“People can just drive into town and come,” she said.
The wineries will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. along Water Street near Gumtown Park.
Adding to the day’s events, members said other crafters and vendors would be set up in the park during the day and leading into the evening’s fireworks. Plans are also moving ahead to bring in inflatable bounce houses, a dunk tank and possibly games for children.
“We want to make sure we can keep the kids entertained,” Gerow said, noting that the chamber plans to invite local dignitaries to take turns in the dunk tank.
Stage entertainment is also being planned for the day.
“We’re rolling and we’re going to have a good day,” she said.
Chamber members are also planning this year’s Peanut Butter Festival for September, with a festival work session planned for May 27 at 7 p.m. at Zack’s Restaurant.
“The Peanut Butter Festival has generated a lot of interest,” Gerow said, noting that vendors are already seeking spots at the event.
She noted that a 25th anniversary logo would be used for the festival.
“We want to go big this year,” she said.
Although it’s still several months away, the festival’s schedule is shaping up, Gerow said. The three-day event will feature musical entertainment, parade and fireworks on Saturday, car show on Sunday, an eating contest and more.
Officials also noted that they had been approached by the Redbank Valley Historical Society which plans to coordinate its quilt show during the festival weekend, hosting it in the society’s soon-to-be-acquired former bank building only a block away from Gumtown Park.