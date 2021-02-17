NEW BETHLEHEM – The pandemic may have stymied efforts to hold many of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s events in 2020, but chamber officials are determined to bring their 2021 event calendar to life.
At their meeting last week, chamber board members said they are moving full-speed-ahead with the springtime Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest, as well as other events throughout the year.
“That’s a really good money-maker for the chamber,” board president Austin Blose said of the wine fest, which was canceled last year.
Members set a date for Saturday, May 15 for the event.
Blose said one of the challenges is that some of the wineries, breweries and distilleries now want to be paid to set up at such events.
However, he said, the event is relied upon to raise enough money to pay for the Independence Day fireworks the community enjoys every July. (The fireworks date was tentatively set for Saturday, July 3.)
Before the wine fest, the chamber plans to hold its annual membership awards dinner on Saturday, April 10, this year at Trinity Hall in Alcola.
Also looking ahead, chamber members said the community yard sales will be held June 4-5 and will include a map of participating sales this year. Customer Appreciation Day will also return on Friday, June 25 to downtown New Bethlehem. Laura Neiswonger of RMS Furniture has again agreed to organize that event.
The chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year on Sept. 17-19.
And, members said, they hope to add a golf outing to the calendar sometime in late summer or early fall.
Member Gennie Gerow said she hoped to have a “save-the-date” flyer created with the event dates in time to hand out during the busy trout fishing season in the valley.
As the chamber’s board membership evolves, the group last week approved a new logo for the chamber that members feel better highlights the new tourism focus of the organization. Blose said the logo features a peanut-person riding a bicycle along the local trail, alongside Red Bank Creek with the hillsides in the background.
He said that he also hopes to soon apply to the county’s Hotel Tax Committee for a marketing grant for the chamber that could be used to create a new website, add an event sign in town and support other promotional efforts.
With several seats still vacant on the chamber board, members appointed Ali Mortensen of Char-Val Candies to one of the positions. The group also moved its monthly meetings to 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Windstream building along Lafayette Street.