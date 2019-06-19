NEW BETHLEHEM – With rumors that the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce was considering cutting Friday activities from its annual Peanut Butter Festival, a number of vendors and concerned citizens packed the chamber’s regular meeting last week to voice their concerns.
And in the end, chamber board members voted unanimously to keep the three-day festival as it is, and put out a call for additional help with staging the community’s signature event in September.
Much of the discussion last week centered on Facebook posts that spread like wildfire after rumors began circulating that the chamber had either already slashed the festival down to two days, or was about to do so.
New Bethlehem resident Lisa Kerle, who posted one of the first Facebook calls to action after she said she was told Friday had been eliminated, told the chamber board last week that she was “taken off guard” by the surprise decision to cut Friday from the event. Kerle, who has overseen the vendor area of the festival for the past two years, said that a number of the vendors come from a distance, and would be less likely to take part if the three-day festival was reduced to two days.
“What they make Friday night covered their travel expenses,” she said, noting that many vendors have already blocked off the full weekend for the Peanut Butter Festival.
Kerle also said that as in past years, people from the community would get involved if the chamber asked for help.
“There’s enough people in the community — it was proven two years ago,” she said. “People stepped up.”
Redbank Valley Community Center director Jennifer Gold also spoke up in support of keeping the festival at three days, calling on the chamber officials to explain why they wanted to cut it back.
“If it’s because of set-up, that’s ridiculous,” she said. “We can find the help.”
John Gerow, who has volunteered with the festival the past several years, and who also works at his church’s food booth at the event, said that Friday night sales are important to the vendors. He told the chamber members that in talking with people in the community, the message is that folks want to see the festival expanded, not cut back. Gerow was one of the most vocal Facebook posters following the spread of the rumor.
“We have a lot of talent; a lot of potential in the community,” he said. “All you have to do is ask, the help is out there.”
Gennie Gerow said that Friday night at the festival is the night when the local community shows up to support the event. She called on the chamber to better involve the community in the event, as well as the festival vendors.
“You’re here to represent the community,” she said. “You need to involve the community when you want to make changes.”
In the chamber’s defense, board member Tyler Ruby told the concerned citizens that the chamber had not made a decision on the matter, and had only brought it up for discussion in a closed door executive session to talk about what the event could offer on Friday evening without the usual Wine Walk, which was spun-off from the festival and held in May as the Wine, Shine & Brew Fest. He said that some members were concerned that without the Wine Walk, there would not be enough people in town to support the vendors and events Friday night at the festival.
Ruby also chastised those who spread rumors online without knowing all the facts.
“It was overblown, misconstrued,” he said, noting that the chamber board had not voted on anything regarding the festival, and that members have the right to discuss ideas behind closed doors before presenting them to the public.
Chamber president Ryan Wells said the board often will discuss things behind closed doors to keep from embarrassing some people. He said that the discussion leaked out to the public before members even had a chance to make up their minds.
“This whole thing has been nothing but conjecture that exploded,” Ruby added, calling on concerned citizens to reach out to chamber board members for discussion before taking their case to social media.
“Sometimes if there weren’t internet trolls, bad decisions would be made,” John Gerow said. Chamber members were vocal in their disagreement.
Another issue related to the festival that was discussed centered around the New Bethlehem Fire Company’s idea to host its own wine walk on the Friday night of the festival.
Chamber members noted that while the fire department is free to pursue the event on its own, the chamber could not support it since it also hosts its own event, and there are limited sponsorship dollars in a small community.
New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray, who wrote a letter to the editor last week critical of those who spread online rumors about the festival, again called on people to talk face-to-face rather than turning to social media.
“Everybody is so quick to attack,” he said. “These people are volunteers.”
Murray pointed to the resignation of longtime chamber board member and festival organizer Dianna Brothers as stemming from the slew of online criticism.
“We lost a good board member,” he said. “Stay off social media until you learn your facts.”
A motion to keep the festival at three days was unanimously approved.
Board member Austin Blose called for the chamber to collaborate better with other non-profit groups in the area for the festival. He also encouraged the group to hold a public meeting for festival planning, which will take place on June 19 at 6 p.m. at Zack’s Restaurant.
Those attending the meeting were appreciative of the chamber’s decision to keep the festival at three days.
“We are listening,” Ruby told them. “Change is sometimes necessary. You have a place to come and stand to talk to us. We need more community involvement.”