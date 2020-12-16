KITTANNING – With the idea of improving tourism efforts in Armstrong County, officials earlier this month approved major changes to what was once known as the Armstrong County Tourism Bureau.
In a unanimous vote, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved allowing the tourism group to break away from direct county control to give it more flexibility moving forward.
“The idea is to market Armstrong County,” Myers said, noting that at first, he was skeptical of the move, but has seen the need to make the change. He said the people involved with the new group have shown a lot of “enthusiasm and energy” about the effort.
The newly named Experience Armstrong, which also does business as Armstrong County Tourism, will continue to receive the county’s hotel tax money to fund its operations.
One of the people involved with Experience Armstrong, Rusty Price of the Hunter’s Moon Lodge Bed and Breakfast in Climax, said that the change will give tourism a big boost in the county.
“There’s a lot in this county that we have to offer,” he said.
Myers noted that the change will streamline the agency, removing it from the “slow” processes brought on by being under direct government control.
Austin Blose, of Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, has been one of the handful of people leading the way to make the change.
He recently said that the process has taken around six months to bring to fruition.
“It’s been a good and healthy discussion the whole time,” he said, explaining that the current tourism board is comprised of only five members, including himself, Price, Chris King of the YMCA in Kittanning, Chris Ziegler of the Armstrong Trail and Kurt Lipniski of Lenape Heights.
“Sometimes a small board can get more done,” Blose said, noting that there are three seats still available and members are being sought from different sectors of tourism in the county.
A new logo has been one of the first changes, Blose said, showcasing a logo that features a cyclist, a fisherman in a kayak, an arrowhead representing the county’s history, and the wilderness that the county enjoys.
Blose said a new director will also lead the charge for the new agency, as Michael Bruno has accepted the position.
“We’re going to hit the ground running in 2021,” Blose said, adding that it is exciting to be involved as the board and new director work together. “We have plans, so it’s a matter of putting the ball in the director’s court.”
“Our goal is go give him the keys and set him up for success,” Blose said of the new “Director of First Impressions.”
“As the Director of First Impressions, there is a long to do list and 2021 will be a year of upgrades, improvements and overhauling an old business model,” the group said in a press release issued yesterday (Tuesday).
Bruno operates Workhorse Transport and Outfitters, a bike and kayak rental shuttle service.
“With a unique approach on tourism marketing, Mr. Bruno hopes to increase the total amount of tax revenue collected from overnight stays and invest that tax revenue back into the local economy,” the press release continues.
While the group’s office will remain at 125 Market Street in downtown Kittanning, Blose said other changes have involved a newly revamped website at www.armstrongcounty.com.