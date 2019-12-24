NEW BETHLEHEM – Who in the New Bethlehem area can’t remember a Valentine’s Day, Easter or Christmas without having at least one piece of Char-Val candy to celebrate?
Whether it’s foil bells, chocolate Santas or peanut butter meltaways, Char-Val Candies has been providing confectionary treats to area residents for nearly 90 years.
The New Bethlehem-based candy factory was started in the 1930s by immigrant brothers George Demaskus and John Palaskus, who named the business Olympia Candies after Palaskus’ birthplace in Greece.
In 1948, the candy factory was purchased by Carl Ringler and Tom Dix, who not only moved the store from its Broad Street location to Keck Avenue but also changed its name to the current moniker, Char-Val, in honor of their wives, Charlotte and Valerie.
From 1951 to 1957, Char-Val was owned and operated by Robert Angher. Doug Kroh purchased the business in 1957 and moved it to the current Columbia Gas building along Route 66.
Ownership changed again in 1969, when current owner Howard Shreckengost and the late Robert Orr bought the business.
“Dad delivered for Doug Kroh and told him one day that if he ever wanted to sell he would be interested,” said Jill Johnston of her father, Shreckengost, noting that he was “shocked” when Kroh approached him about purchasing the candy factory. “He and our mother, Janet, and Uncle Bob and [wife] Maxine were partners for years.”
Although the new owners moved Char-Val to its current site at the former Leasure Lanes Bowling Alley along Route 66, the name remained the same.
“They kept the same name because it was part of the history,” Johnston said.
Another thing that has remained the same over the years, according to Shreckengost’s family, is the way the candy is made.
“We still use the same recipe that the Greek brothers used,” said Shreckengost’s granddaughter Ali Mortensen. The family explained that many of the original recipes were written in Greek, a habit practiced by Palaskus in order to keep his list of ingredients a secret.
“I think what makes Char-Val candy special is all in its history and high-quality ingredients,” added Shreckengost’s daughter Greta Edmonds, noting that her father has always made sure only the best ingredients are used in all of Char-Val’s products. “He has high standards, and has always been a stickler for high quality products.”
In fact, all of Char-Val’s candy is handmade and shaped in-house at the New Bethlehem site from the time the store opens in September until it closes for the summer after the Easter season.
“It’s a lengthy process,” said Char-Val administrative assistant Shawna Delp of how the candy is made. She explained that the centers of the candy are molded and the nuts cleaned before they are hand-dipped in white or dark chocolate, or enrobed in milk chocolate. “Once we start, we pretty much make candy non-stop.”
While Char-Val has candy molds that are specific to Christmas — such as chocolate Santa Clauses and bells — employees reported that some of the store’s most popular sellers are year-round items including white/milk chocolate cows, peanut butter bars, chocolate-dipped Oreos, chocolate covered pretzels, turtles and nougats.
“The white/milk chocolate cows are very popular with this area,” candy maker Sue Adams said.
“Our most popular item for Christmas is probably the peanut butter meltaway,” Delp added. “It’s huge.”
In addition to individual items, Char-Val also offers a selection of sugar free candy options as well as customizable holiday trays, plates and treat bags, featuring a variety of candies and nuts.
“Treat bags are huge sellers,” Delp said, noting that the bags are available all year long.
Keeping with past practices, the company will wrap and ship items anywhere in the United States and beyond.
“Christmas is our biggest shipping season,” Delp said, noting that Char-Val has shipped candy as far away as Alaska, California, Florida and even the United Kingdom.
“We have a pretty good online business, and we ship everywhere,” Johnston and Edmonds agreed.
Family members also explained that some new items debuted this Christmas season including white chocolate raspberries, white and milk chocolate drizzled Oreos and pretzels, dark chocolate espresso beans, solid chocolate moose and wine hangers.
“One avenue we are developing is wine pairing,” Edmonds said, noting that the wine hangers and the other new offerings will also be available year round.
While Shreckengost has been completely involved in the every day operations of Char-Val since taking ownership, the business is a new venture for Johnston, Edmonds and Mortensen, who joined their father and grandfather a few months ago to assist with planning, future development, and the social media and website component of the business.
“A completely revamped website is coming soon,” Mortensen said.
Char-Val Candies is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.charval.com, or Char-Val Candies on Facebook.