NEW BETHLEHEM – Cheerleading has been a part of Amber Kimmel’s life for decades, and now she’s bringing her love of the sport to a new generation in the Redbank Valley.
Known to her students as Coach Blondie, Kimmel opened a tumbling and cheer program earlier this year in the second floor rooms of Tri-County Health & Fitness, above Zack’s restaurant, along Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
With 22 tumbling and 16 cheer students already on her roster, Kimmel is working to get a new practice room ready for the girls in the coming months.
Cheerleading became a main part of Kimmel’s life while attending Keystone High School, which had a very competitive, nationally ranked program at the time.
“That’s what really got me involved,” she said, explaining that the program was great for making friends, learning how to work as a team and for being able to see progress after all the hard work.
Kimmel took part in cheer throughout high school, and when she went on to study at Clarion University, she worked for the National Cheerleaders Association, coaching and working at cheer camps across the region.
“I love it,” she said. “The passion never stopped.”
Graduating from Clarion in 2011, Kimmel continued to coach competitive cheer teams before taking time off when she had her son, Niko.
Over the years, she has coached cheer at Thiel College, Clarion-Limestone and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Working in the healthcare field, Kimmel said she had always kept her eye on a position with Rebel Athletic, a company that supplies cheerleading uniforms and more. When an opening came with the company in Western Pennsylvania, she jumped at the chance to work with Rebel.
She also decided to move ahead with her dream of opening her own cheer and tumbling program, and arranged to share space at Tri-County for a couple evenings each week.
Tumbling programs started in January, and Kimmel said the girls soon started talking about cheer.
“It took off a lot quicker than I expected,” she said, noting that classes quickly filled up and there is now a waiting list.
When the pandemic hit, the program took a break, but came back recently with an enthusiastic group of students.
Kimmel said the tumbling program is for students ages 5 to 18, while cheer is for ages 5 to 12.
Through it all, Kimmel said she’s had the support of her husband, John, who is the superintendent at Union School District.
She recently announced that she is forming an All Star team for competitive cheer that will take part in the youth/novice devisions. Right now, she said, virtual competitions are taking part online, but she hopes in person events will be happening soon. Kimmel noted that while competitive cheer is taking place, she does not plan to offer competitive gymnastics.
Kimmel said she would like to eventually offer more cheer, and hopes that the new practice room, complete with a springboard floor, will be ready in November.
“You have to start somewhere,” she said of the program, noting that most people do not realize the amount of work that students put in for competitive cheer programs.
“I have great athletes here,” she said, adding that it frustrates her when people fail to see cheerleading as a sport.
Although working full time and conducting evening classes, while also balancing a family life, has been a challenge, Kimmel said, she gets a lot of energy back from her young students and is glad to be able to offer the program.
“We need to offer more things for kids in this area,” she said. “The goal is to at some point expand and do this full time.”