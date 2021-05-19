KITTANNING – Have you ever thought about being in the movies? If so, your chance could be as close as Kittanning this summer.
Tickets are now on sale to be an extra in a new JCFilms movie production, “Forgiving God,” an adaptation of the novel by the same name written by Kittanning-based author, Aaron Dunbar. The new film will be Dunbar’s second movie to hit the big screen, following on the heels of his 2018 production of “A Wish for Giants,” which is also an adaptation of one of his books.
“We’re excited for all of this,” Dunbar said last week, noting that four scenes for “Forgiving God” will be shot Monday, July 19 at Living Water Church in Kittanning Borough. The locally-shot scenes will feature a pastor played by Dean Cain, who is best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in the show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”
“The blessings have been flowing,” he said.
According to Dunbar, the story centers around a 17-year-old boy, who has been in various foster homes since the age of nine when his parents were killed.
“Everything that can possibly happen to the kid happened to him,” he said, noting that boy is not only dealing with “survivor’s guilt,” but has endured emotional, physical and sexual abuse over the years in various foster homes.
While in the woods near his new home, he meets and befriends Isaka, a young girl who teaches him about faith, forgiveness and redemption.
“’Forgiving God’ is an evocative term, but it’s profound because he learns to forgive God in the process,” Dunbar said, noting that people often blame God for bad things that happen in their lives. “Forgiveness isn’t necessarily implying that God did something wrong...it’s the process of letting go for your own mental health and well-being.”
Dunbar said that he began writing the story when he was 14 years old and kept reworking it for the next several years.
“I put it on ice because I wasn’t happy with it — something was missing,” he said. “It needed a lot of editing and revisiting.”
After about a five-year hiatus, Dunbar said he revisited the story last fall, completing the novel and writing the screenplay.
“Everything just started falling into place,” he said. “I redirected my life to the Lord, and I think he guided me to re-write it in a certain way.”
After completing the script, Dunbar sent it to Jason Campbell of JCFilms — a Christian and faith-based film production studio — who in a day’s time contacted Dunbar to move forward with production.
“I get a lot of scripts, but most of the [movies] we do, we write ourselves,” Campbell said of Dunbar’s submission. “[Aaron] sent me his and I liked it, which is kind of odd for me.”
Campbell said he was drawn to the simplicity of the story, but the complexity with which it was told. He also liked the fact that the main characters are teenagers.
“I think it’s a good, positive story,” he said, pointing out that the film addresses the “age-old question” of human identity and purpose.
“The film does this in a very artsy, creative, different way,” he continued. “It has a lot of of hope, but it has a lot of strategic dark elements that young people can relate to.”
In addition to Cain — who has appeared in around the last 13 JCFilms productions — the movie will also feature area actress Alexandria Sertik, who made her debut in Dunbar’s first film and served as the cover model for the “Forgiving God” novel. Dunbar said that Sertik will be playing Isaka.
“She really wanted the role,” Dunbar said. “She was ecstatic when we told her she got it.”
Regarding the production schedule, Campbell said that the movie will be shot in pieces, beginning with the Cain scenes in Kittanning.
“Most of the films that we make are right here in West Virginia,” he said. “Geographically, it works out really nicely.”
Dunbar said that while it’s a “long shot,” he would like to see the film ready for release by Christmas.
“All of Jason’s movies are very good quality,” Dunbar said. “He’s been doing this for a long time, so I’m confident that I have the right guy in my corner.”
To help raise money for the production, tickets will be available to area residents to be featured as background extras in Cain’s scenes, which will be filmed on July 19 at Living Water Church in Kittanning. The tickets also include a meet-and-greet with Cain and an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner.
“We’d like to get at least 100 to 150 people to show up that day so the church looks busy,” Dunbar said, noting that tickets are $75 each if one ticket is purchased; $60 each if two are purchased; $52.50 each if three are purchased; and $41.25 each if four or more tickets are purchased.
Additionally, a limited number of $500 tickets are available, which include all the aforementioned perks, but also include being able to sit with Cain at his table during the dinner.
Filming will begin at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, followed by the meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. and the dinner at 5 p.m.
“We want to get as much community involvement as possible,” Dunbar said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at Mary’s Unique Gifts & Conference Center, located at 1104 Dunbar Airport Lane, Kittanning.