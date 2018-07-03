CLARION – While Civil War veterans from Clarion County are deceased, County Commissioner Ted Tharan is worried about the viability of one soldier in Clarion County Memorial Park on Main Street across from the Clarion County Courthouse.
“The Civil War statue in Memorial Park has a problem,” Tharan said last week. “I believe it’s the Navy guy on the backside facing the Clarion County Historical Society. The pins that hold that part of the statue have moved out, and the statue is slowly sliding out off of its foundation.”
“I’m going to see what can be corrected because if it continues to do that, it will fall off and break. Everyone I’ve talked to thinks it’s well over $1 million to replace that statue. There’s not many of those, so it behooves us to act quickly.”
Steve Aaron of Clarion Monuments recently volunteered to clean all of the monuments in Clarion County’s Memorial Park, and most look shiny and new; but Tharan noticed something was wrong with the “sailor.”
“We noticed there was a rust stain on the side of the statue a couple of weeks ago, and we could tell that the man on the back was a little further away from the main monument and the rest of them,” Tharan said.
“We noticed a little tree growing behind it,” he continued. “Evidently, over the years, the two pins that hold the guy in place (moved out). I assume they were drilled from the bottom, and they go up into his feet and stabilize that.”
The memorial was the first structure placed in the park in 1896 and is dedicated “In memory of the soldiers of the Clarion County who served their country in its hour of peril. 1861 to 1865.”
Tharan was going to meet with Clarion Monuments to see what could be done to fix it.
“Water has gotten in and rusted those pins out and each winter the snow gets behind it and pushes it out a little further,” said Tharan. “If we don’t do something quickly he could fall off and die.”
