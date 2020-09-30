CLARION – Clarion Blueprint Community on Monday announced the acquisition of land on Second Avenue in Clarion Borough for the future site of a community park.
Clarion Blueprint Community, Miles Brothers LLC, and a private donor have teamed up to bring this project to the Clarion area. Clarion resident Janice Horn, the leading donor with a $115,000 contribution, joined efforts to move forward in the preliminary steps of making the playground project a reality.
“Janice Horn is the major donor in terms of providing finances to purchase the property for a community park,” said Brenda DeDe, president of Clarion Blueprint community. “We have a finance committee in place raising additional funds to equip and build the park.”
Jessica Funk, program manager for Clarion Blueprint Community, said a schedule for completing the project will depend on fundraising and grants.
“We are applying for some federal and state grants right now,” said Funk. “Depending on when we hear back from them, and if we are awarded any of those grants, that will kind of firm up our timeline of how fast we can move forward with this project. We are also applying to the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), a tax credit program. We applied at the end of August and we should know around November. Everything was kind of down because of COVID, but once things start moving we will know how fast we can move forward.”
The playground will include fun equipment and some open green space, according to DeDe. “There’s going to be a water fountain, and a splash pad that can convert into an ice skating rink in the winter. There will be a lot of outdoor seating, outdoor games and restroom facilities.”
Horn was inspired by her family when they came to visit and there was no public park where they could go and have lunch.
“I realized that a playground for children was missing in this town, one that was easily accessible,” explained Horn. “Almost every place here around you have to have a car to get to it. I thought that one of the things I could do for the community was to get a program started and we would try to find a place to have a playground.
“It could actually improve the economy as an asset for attracting families moving here with young children.”
Members of the Blueprint Community completed closing on the property immediately before their Monday afternoon announcement at the Second Avenue property. “We want to acknowledge the pro bono work of Attorney Daniel R. Ferringer from Heeter and Associates.”
About Clarion
Blueprint Community
Developed by FHL Bank Pittsburgh, the Blueprint Communities’ initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders. Clarion has been a Blueprint Community since 2014.
“Blueprint was established in 2014 as a cooperative program between Clarion University and Clarion Borough,” said DeDe. “We now have a 15-member working board that is actively involved in everything that is happening. They are 100 percent behind this project. We have already gotten donations from community members who are interested in seeing this park completed.”