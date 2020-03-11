CLARION – The many accomplishments of Clarion County individuals and businesses were highlighted Saturday night at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual meeting and awards dinner, including the naming of Matt Kaye as Citizen of the Year and a posthumous award for Randall Stom for a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kaye was lauded for his many Cook Forest businesses and community involvement, and Stom for his community involvement as Clarion County coroner, Clarion Kiwanis, and musical performances.
The 2019 Business of the Year-Economic Development Award was presented to the Clarion County YMCA, and the Business Education Award went to Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donna and Tim Cochran of Knox received the Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year Award for their years of service, including with the annual Autumn Leaf Festival Parade and other community services such as Knox Horsethief Days.
Jennifer Keth, who served as board president in 2017, 2018 and 2019, was named as chairperson for the 67th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. Kimberly Titley will serve as board president.
• Citizen of the Year: Matt Kaye
A North Clarion High School graduate, Kaye began working in the customer service industry as a teenager.
After living outside the area for 20 years during his wife, Stacy’s deployment with the U.S. Coast Guard, the couple returned to the area, settling in the Cooksburg area.
Kaye has also been a contract rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for the Cooksburg delivery route since 2007, adding the Marienville route in 2017. He and his wife purchased the former Laurel Oaks cabins in 2007, now renamed the Fair Winds in the Forest Cabins and Lodge. They later acquired Whispering Oaks Cabins in 2011 and then Cook Riverside Cabins in 2016 along with the Pale Whale Canoe Fleet, Cooksburg Café, and Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shop, which is when Fair Winds Cabins was created. Fair Winds Cabins Inc. has approximately 45 employees, many of who live in Clarion County.
“Our citizen of the year is always working behind the scenes to better others and our community,” said Becker. “He is an excellent businessman who believes in promoting other businesses, even competitors to help strengthen our local economy. As an employer, he is fair-minded and serves as a mentor to many of the young people who work for him during the summer months.”
Kaye also recently stepped in to oversee the operations of the Cook Forest Sawmill Center, putting in many hours cleaning buildings, organizing the summer programs, volunteering at many festivals and working the box office for the theater on the weekends.
When not managing one of his own businesses, he can be found waiting tables at the Forest Nook Restaurant on weekends to help a fellow business owner so that theatergoers are served quickly.
He is also active in his church, and volunteers and serves on several committees, including the Hotel Tax Committees in Clarion County, Jefferson County and Forest County, PA Great Outdoors, Cook Forest Sawmill Center, and the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
• Lifetime Achievement: Randall Stom
A California native, the late Randall Stom graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1981 and Clarion University in 1985.
After furthering his education out of state, Stom returned to Clarion to be with his dad, Dale. He also pursued a lifelong dream to become a funeral director and in 2012 he graduated with honors from the Pennsylvania Institute of Mortuary Science in Pittsburgh.
He was an educator and a funeral director for Goble Funeral Home and Crematory at the time of his death, served as Deputy Coroner under Terry Shaffer before being elected to the office of Clarion County coroner in 2018.
Stom became involved in suicide prevention and helped Clarion County obtain a $20,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to establish a quick response team to assist families and first responders in the case of a suicide. He was active in addiction treatment efforts and was involved in making AA meetings available in local communities. He was a Recovery Champion Award Recipient, an award given only to two individuals for helping others “find, achieve, and sustain recovery.”
Stom was a member of both the Chancel Choir at the First United Methodist Church and the Clarion Community Choir. A fan of the stage and comedy, he volunteered countless times sharing his musical and acting talents, including the church’s annual Broadway Methodist Style.
• Douglas L. Sharrar Volunteer of the Year Award: Tim and Donna Cochran
Tim and Donna Cochran are a husband and wife team who have been volunteering their time and efforts to the chamber, especially for the Autumn Leaf Festival, for many years.
Donna has served as Parade Marshall for the Clarion Hospital Tournament of Leaves Parade for the past 16 years. She has handled every aspect of the parade, including line-up, map preparations, confirmation packets, security and organizing of volunteers, and the handling of any issues that may arise during the lineup and the execution of the parade.
Tim has been the parade Co-Marshall for the past 10 years. He has also worked every aspect of the parade and has also volunteered in many capacities at the chamber both during and outside of the ALF.
“They’re always willing to lend a hand when needed, both the Autumn Leaf Festival and with other events throughout the year in the Clarion and Knox communities,” said Becker. “They also volunteered during the night and the wee hours of the morning to help mark the streets and set up the craft vendors who attend the Kronospan USA Farmers and Crafters Day. They also serve on the Knox Horsethief Parade Committee and volunteer in an accounting capacity for the Knox Volunteer Fire Department for their fundraisers.”
• Business of the Year-Economic Development: Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA had quite a year in 2019. When the new YMCA opened, the number of jobs grew from 25 to 65, a 160 percent increase. It expanded from a 10,000 square foot building that was only a fitness center to a 40,000 square foot building that is now a full-service YMCA.
Membership has grown from 1,850 on the day it opened to a current membership of 5,278.
• Business Education Partner: Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation
Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation maintains a partnership with Clarion Hospital to give intern students experience in doing rounds at the facility, providing critical and valuable hands-on education. They host a quarterly Community Education Series for the public as well as the Clarion University nursing students. Many of these programs are part of ongoing community awareness of the unique change associated with aging and how to navigate the short-term and long-term care system.
They have a continuing partnership with both Clarion Area Elementary and Clarion Area High School to give the students a place to volunteer their time and provide job shadowing opportunities year-round. In addition to their skills training and opportunities, they make financial donations, including those made to Charitable Deeds and Services.