CLARION – The 10th Clarion Cheers and Beers Walk will be held this Friday, June 11.
Early Bird begins at 4 p.m. and the regular start time is 5 p.m. The event will run until 8 p.m.
The prices for Early Bird tickets are $30 for pre-sale and $35 on the day of the event. General registration tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 on the day of event, if still available. All participants must be 21 to attend.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Clarion Area Chamber Office, Northwest Bank, Clarion River Brewing Company, DE Sports Inc., Empower Beauty, F.L. Crooks & Co., Fulmer House Books & Collectibles, Studio XIII and Sugar Tree Boutique.
With the announcement of mandates being lifted and businesses opening up to full capacity, and with the mask mandate set to be lifted later this month across the state, organizers are asking that participants respect the individual mask mandates imposed by each participating business; however, masks will not be enforced by the Cheers and Beers committee at this time.
For more information on the event, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at (814) 226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com.