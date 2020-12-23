CLARION – With a week-and-a-half to spare before the Jan. 1 deadline, Clarion County officials earlier this week approved the county’s 2021 final budget
On Dec. 22, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the county’s balanced spending plan for the upcoming year, which holds the line on taxes for 2021.
Property taxes for Clarion County residents will remain at the current rate of 22 mills, with 20.5 mills designated for the general fund and 1.5 mills for debt service. The per capita tax will also remain the same at $5, and the hotel tax rate will stay at 3 percent.
One mill generates $418,207.97 for the county, according to county officials.
“Ed and Rose did a good job,” Tharan said, crediting the work of Heasley and fiscal director Rose Logue on the county’s spending plan.
The final budget balances the county’s revenues and expenses at $18,923,464, which increased from the preliminary budget of $18,870,464 that was approved in November.
According to Logue, the $53,000 increase from the preliminary budget was offset by the same amount in additional revenue. On the revenue side, the additional income resulted from tax claim.
“[The amount] matches what was collected historically,” she said. “We knew we had a little bit of room in tax claim to up it by a little bit, so I increased it by $50,000.”
When it comes to expenses, Logue explained that the increased costs were split between six departmental offices — Assessment, Elections/Voter Registration, Treasurer, Maintenance/County Buildings, Planning and the District Attorney’s office.
“The biggest change was in Maintenance/County Buildings,” she said, noting that a vacant maintenance position had been inadvertently “dropped off” in the original budget but was added to the final budget.
The full budget can be viewed on the county’s website at www.co.clarion.pa.us.
Also at Tuesday morning’s Zoom meeting, the commissioners accepted a bid proposal from Tower Services Unlimited for the construction of new communications towers at three area sites.
Tower Services’ bid of $775,835 was the lowest of two bids received by the county for the work. The other bid, provided by All State Tower, came in at $779,298.
“[The price] includes other stuff like shelter pads, propane tank pads, generator pads and grounding shelter provisioning,” Brosius said.
The new towers to be constructed include a 250-foot self-supporting tower near New Bethlehem in Cottage Hill, a 150-foot monopole in East Brady and a 118-foot self-supporting tower in Shippenville.
In a related motion, the commissioners also approved the purchase of a 10-foot-by-12-foot-by-10-foot prefabricated shelter for the Cottage Hill tower site.
The shelter will also be purchased from Tower Services Unlimited at a cost of $44,050.
Other Business
• The commissioners announced the retirement of county auditor Sue Leonard effective at the end of the year.
“I believe that Judge Sara Seidle-Patton will appoint a new auditor,” Brosius said.
• Approval was given to extend the county’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency until March 31, 2021. Brosius explained that the action will fall in line with the Courts’ emergency declaration which was also extended until the end of March.
• County officials approved an intergovernmental agreement on behalf of the Clarion County Sheriff with Domestic Relations to provide security and perform other duties.
Although the sheriff’s department has already been providing those services, Brosius said the motion will “get it down on paper so things are spelled out a little better.”
The term of the contract is to be determined at a cost of the prevailing wage pay rate of the deputy performing the duties.
• Joseph A. Burns was reappointed to the Clarion County Planning Commission. His term is effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 30, 2024.
• A contract was also approved with Kevin Reichard for county engineering services at a cost of $50 per hour effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.