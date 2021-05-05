CLARION – New regulations are now in place for all communication towers in Clarion County.
At their April 27 meeting, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1 of 2021 — an amendment to the 2017 Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance — which now ensures that the county has “co-location opportunities as a community benefit to improve communications for county departments and the Department of Public Safety.”
“We don’t know what we’re going to need in 20 years,” Tharan said, pointing to the need for the ordinance, explaining that the new regulation mandates that all current and future tower owners reserve a spot on their towers for county satellites, microwaves or other communication equipment if needed.
Tharan said the new clause in the amended ordinance allows the county to have access to space on communication towers without having to rent it.
“[It will keep us] from getting into situations like we have now where we’re paying $40,000 to $50,000 a year for rent,” he pointed out.
The ordinance also requires that communication tower owners provide the county with the right of first refusal to any available co-location spaces at no cost; however, the county will be responsible for placing, maintaining and removing its own equipment and any applicable insurance coverage.
Additionally, owners must submit a written copy of a plan “clearly outlining all proposed acceptable and reasonable heights of said co-location,” the ordinance states.
In addition to the co-location requirements, the amended ordinance also outlines procedures for the removal of an unused tower.
According to the ordinance, if a communication tower remains unused for 24 consecutive months, “the owner or operator must dismantle and remove the tower” within six months of the expiration of the two-year period, restoring the tower site to as close to its original condition as possible.
“We want to have a mechanism in place so that if someone owns a tower or has a tower on their property and walks away from that tower when it’s in dire need of repair or ready to fall, that the county doesn’t own that tower,” Tharan said. “It’s mainly to protect the residents of the county from an unnecessary expense.”
The newly amended ordinance applies to all towers in the county, public or private.
Also during last Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners lent their support to a letter on behalf of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas asking the state to reinstate funding typically earmarked for the Common Pleas Case Management System (CPCMS).
President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton explained that the CPCMS is the computer system that enables case management tracking, continuity between the counties, public access to the cases and more.
Governor Tom Wolf recently proposed cutting the $15 million that has been allocated to the computer system for courts across the state.
“Without CPCMS, each county is going to have to find their own solutions for running their case management,” Seidle-Patton said. “It will not only be a significant cost to each county individually, but it will be somewhat of a nightmare to transfer all of the information from CPCMS to some other system.”
Although money is collected from a judicial computer fee attached to each case filed to manage the software program, Seidle-Patton said that the money has been diverted over the last few years.
“It’s not there to pay for the computer program that we rely on daily in courts, probation departments, and magisterial district judge and district attorney offices in every county in the state,” she said, thanking the commissioners for their support. “If this program goes away and the funding is not restored, it’s going to have a major impact on every department of our criminal justice system.”