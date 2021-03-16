CLARION – Despite a last minute influx of candidate petitions, numerous Clarion County, borough, township and school district positions will remain open for the May 18 primary election, according to information recently released by the county’s Office of Elections.
After reporting a slow start to the petition filing season last month, Clarion County Elections director Cindy Callihan said Monday that while the final days leading up to the March 9 deadline for prospective candidates to file nomination petitions were busy, the effort was still not enough to fill the ballots for the primary election.
“We were very busy the last two weeks of petition filing,” Callihan said. She pointed out that “a handful” of individuals even picked up petitions for local offices on the last day, circulating and filing the paperwork before the end of the day. “There will be plenty of offices listed on the ballots without candidates.”
Callihan noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have had an adverse effect on this year’s petition season.
“Candidates told us they were skeptical going into voters’ homes to obtain signatures,” she said. “They did not want to jeopardize safety measurers for themselves or the voters.”
While there are three offices up for election at the county level, only the county treasurer’s race will be contested with current Treasurer Karyn Montana and Kyle McConnell filing petitions on the Republican side. No candidates filed for the Democratic nomination.
Shawn Zerfoss, a Republican, will be unopposed in his bid for county sheriff, and current county coroner Daniel Shingledecker, also a Republican, was the only candidate to file for that office.
In addition, District Judge Timothy Schill also filed unopposed in his bid for re-election for Magisterial District Judge for region 18-3-02.
“The upcoming May 18 election is an important election for our county and local municipal offices,” Callihan said. “We have approximately 1,500 voters who have already applied for an absentee/mail-in ballot and we expect more.”
The county was set to cast lots to determine candidate ballot positions at 10 a.m. today (Wednesday, March 17).
According the unofficial list provided by the Clarion County Elections Office, the following candidates filed petitions for municipal offices:
ASHLAND TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Tim Lenhart (R).
• Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Adam Courson (R); and Charles E. “Chuck” Weaver (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Lane Byers (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sarah Ace Rex (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Ace (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
BEAVER TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Braiden A. Cochran (D); and Brad Switzer (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Darlene Ace (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michelle Campbell (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Elizabeth Beal (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Wanda McKinney (D); and Darlene Ace (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
BRADY TOWNSHIP
• No candidates for: Supervisor, six-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Tax Collector; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
CALLENSBURG
BOROUGH
• No candidates for: Council, four-year term; Council, two-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
CLARION BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Pete Bauer (D); Krista Geelen (D); Kirk Jacobson (D); Rachel Roberts (D); Cassie Schwalm (D); Benjamin Aaron (R); and Keaton MacBeth (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D); and Lexis Twentier (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Carla Magrini (D).
• Judge of Election — Clarion Borough 1, four-year term (vote for one): Virginia McKisson (D).
• Judge of Election — Clarion Borough 3, four-year term (vote for one): Colleen McAleer (D).
• Inspector of Election — Clarion Borough 1, four-year term (vote for one): Mary Wilson (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — Clarion Borough 2, four-year term; Inspector of Election — Clarion Borough 2, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — Clarion Borough 3, four-year term.
CLARION TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Frank M. Wilson (R).
• Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Patrick Aaron (D).
• Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Laura Heasley (R).
• Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Barry Billetdeaux (D).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Linda Hovis (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Alcorn (R); Kristine Lewis (R); and Patti West (R).
• Judge of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Thomas Young (R).
• Judge of Election — Township 2, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Sproul (R).
• Inspector of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Robin Cable (D).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election — Township 2, four-year term.
EAST BRADY BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for three): Justin Wagner (D); and Kevin A. Diehm (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kina Fink (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Peggy Wimer (D).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sally Snow (D).
• No candidates for: Mayor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
ELK TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Les Wingard (R).
• Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): John R. Knight Sr. (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Deborah E. Keister (R); and Anita Lahr (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Radaker (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Rex (R); and Louise Strotman (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
FOXBURG BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Denise Shekell (D); Janie Ganoe (R); and Rebecca Gates (R).
• Council, two-year term (vote for two): Terri Lease (R).
• No candidates for: Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
FARMINGTON
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Chuck Gilbert (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy S. Ochs (R).
• Judge of Election — North, four-year term (vote for one): Jana Wolbert (D).
• Judge of Election — Central, four-year term (vote for one): Carol A. Hall (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Constable, six-year term; Inspector of Election — North, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — Central, four-year term.
HAWTHORN BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Patti Hanna (D); and Terry Beamer (R).
• Council, two-year term (vote for one): Emmanuel Marshall (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald F. Cyphert (D).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Georgean Cyphert (D).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ted Minich (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheryl A. Rockwell (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ryan Maxwell (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Ken Dworek (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Nancy M. Kadunce (D).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Phyllis Morrow (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Linda Pappas (D); and Pamala Rapp (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
KNOX BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for three): Danielle Fye (D); Donald Gutonski (R); and William L. Henry III (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Timmy L. Cochran (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Melissa Wolfe (D); Richard L. Cochran (R); and Michael Wise (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Ashbaugh Price (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M.J. Lijewski (D); and Kimberly J. Dine (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
KNOX TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Bradly Ochs (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Linda S. Gatesman (D).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Richard A. Baumcratz (D).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Betty Baumcratz (D).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
LICKING TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Martin Whitmore (R).
• Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Elder (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Mendy M. Stewart (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Rex B. Cyphert (D).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Aaron (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Donna M. Smith (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Jean Ehrhart (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
MADISON TOWNSHIP
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Johnson (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Y. Carnathan (R); and Linda Drayer (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Carol L. Hagofsky (R); and Danyelle Hiles (R).
• No candidates for: Supervisor, six-year term; Supervisor, two-year term; Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Andrew McKisson (D).
• Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Richard Frost.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Joyce Kahle (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.
MONROE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven J. Ketner (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Julie A. Hartley (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Stahlman (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Judy Holt (D).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Lerch (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
NEW BETHLEHEM
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Don Heeter (R); Lisa Kerle (R); and Bryan Ruth (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Gordon V. Barrows (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darla Hinderliter (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lori A. Ferringer (R).
• No candidates for: Council, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
PAINT TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Emily E. Crain (D); and Craig D. Lewis (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Karen Kahle (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara Wright (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dottie S. Reddinger (D); and Linda G. Ida (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
PERRY TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Larry Morrison (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Pollock (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Bonnie L. Jordan (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Constable, six-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.
PINEY TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Roger Courson (R); and Donald A. Wensel (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
PORTER TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Jerry Champion (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Elaine S. Weeter (R).
• Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Weaver (D).
• Inspector of Election — West, four-year term (vote for one): Carol Brocious (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — East, four-year term.
REDBANK TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ernie Bowersox (D); and Stephen C. Allison (R).
• Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Christine M. Adams (D).
• Inspector of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Trina Smith (D); and Mary W. Truitt (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election — West, four-year term; and Inspector of Election — West, four-year term.
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven A. Hunsberger (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kathy Hunsberger (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Jannie L. Shirey (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ann Rodgers (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Studebaker (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, two-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
RIMERSBURG
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Jonathon Best (R); Mark Deeter (R); Joshua Meeker (R); and Scott Myers (R).
• Council, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Kaetzel (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Timothy G. Yeany (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Valerie Hile (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dana Solida (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Janet Troutman (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Eric B. Sherman (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Kendra Barnett (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kimberly J. Wyman (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Steve Hepfl (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): R. Scott Sheffer (R); and Pam Smith (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
SHIPPENVILLE
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Linda H. Duffee (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Eric Sterner (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; Constable, six-year term; Judge of Election, four-year term; and Inspector of Election, four-year term.
SLIGO BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Sherry Laughlin (R); and Charles W. Marsh (R).
• Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Kyle Klein (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Debbie McDowell (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, two-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.
ST. PETERSBURG
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for three): Thomas J. Courson (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sue Ann Sheakley (D).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): M. Elaine Fisher (D).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Mayor, four-year term; Constable, four-year term; and Judge of Election, four-year term.
STRATTANVILLE
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Donna Reinsel (D); LeAnn Bowser (R); Dusty Davis (R); Robert “Bob” Rawson (R).
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Peggy Corte (R).
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Harold Randy Davis (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Lewis (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lois Jaquish (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Rebecca Jaquish (R).
• No candidates for: Constable, six-year term.
TOBY TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas D. Gilhousen (R).
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michele McKinney (R).
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Barger (R).
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Marilyn George (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
WASHINGTON
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas G. Maher (R).
• Judge of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Suzanne Daum (R).
• Inspector of Elections, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Siegel (R).
• No candidates for: Auditor, six-year term; Auditor, four-year term; Tax Collector, four-year term; and Constable, six-year term.
SCHOOL DIRECTORS
Allegheny-Clarion Valley
• Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Terwilliger (D/R)
• No candidates for Region I, four-year term; Region VI, four-year term; and Region Emlenton Borough, four-year term.
Clarion Area
• School Director, four-year term (vote for four): Shane C. Kriebel (D/R); Julie McCormick (D/R); Zachary Shekell (D/R); John P. Troese (D); and Braxton A. White (D/R).
Clarion-Limestone
• Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Hannah Allison (D/R); Timothy E. Keighley (R); and Gary L. Sproul (D/R).
• Region II, four-year term (vote for two): Christopher Boozer (R); Kathy Henry (D/R); and David Louder (D/R).
• Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Bryan D. Huwar (D/R); and Roger G. Powell (R).
Keystone
• Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Stacey Thompson (D/R).
• Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Randy Burr II (R).
• Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Trisha Dixon, (R); and John R. Slagle (R).
North Clarion
• Region I, four-year term (vote for two): Winfield Lutz (R); and Thomas Phillips (D/R).
• Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Rick Best (R).
• Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Jeff Barron (R).
Redbank Valley
• Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Brent Wile (D/R).
• Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Darren Bain (D/R); and Mitchell Blose (D/R).
• Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Carrie L. Adams (D/R); Heidi L. Byers (D/R); Linda J. Ferringer (D/R); Clay Kennemuth (D/R); and John Kimmel (R).
Union
• School Director, four-year term (vote for four): John Creese (D/R); Mark Rummel (D/R); Kenneth Walter (D/R); and Adam Vogle (D/R).
• School Director, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Shirey (D/R).