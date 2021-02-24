CLARION – Given the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry, Clarion County officials earlier this week said that relief could soon be available.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved the county’s application for a state-funded COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grant.
“The government made this [grant] available, and we have to take advantage of anything they make available to us to help out our local people,” Tharan said after the meeting, noting that hotels and restaurants were hit especially hard over the course of the pandemic. “I think it’s good that they’re helping them somewhat, [but] it’s not going to be anywhere near the potential revenue that they lost.”
According to the commissioners, Clarion County is applying for $435,000 in CHIRP grant funding, which can in turn be distributed to businesses in the hospitality industry such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, camp grounds, restaurants, caterers, bars and more.
“But there’s a lot of things that go along with that,” Tharan said. He pointed out that in order to be eligible for the grant, businesses have to meet a series of specific criteria — most important of which is verifiable proof of lost revenue as a result of the pandemic. “There’s a lot of stuff they have to check off.”
Tharan explained that grants will be available from $5,000 to $50,000 in increments of $5,000. He said that 95 establishments have been identified in Clarion County that could be eligible for the CHIRP grant, with the possibility of more.
In addition to approving the grant application, the commissioners also approved an agreement — pending legal review — with the Northwest Commission to disburse CHIRP funding through grant agreements with eligible businesses.
“The Northwest Commission will take all the applications, do the research and see who qualifies [for the grant],” Tharan said, noting that the commission will oversee the grant allocations for Clarion, Jefferson, Venango and Warren counties. “Each month, they will give us a list of who gets a check and how much, and we’ll have the treasurer write the check and give it to that business.”
Officials said that more information regarding the grant application process would be released when it becomes available.
Elections Office Reports Lower than Usual Number of Petitions Filed
With the primary election just months away, Clarion County Elections director Cindy Callihan reported that a lower than usual number of petitions have been filed in the Elections Office by potential candidates.
“We’ve not had a lot of activity with people picking up petitions like they have in the past,” she said, noting that there have been many more petitions filed by this time in previous years. “I’m not sure if it’s due to COVID that they’re not coming in to get petitions, or if there’s just not an interest.”
Callihan said that voters and potential candidates alike need to be reminded that the primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 18, and the March 9 deadline to file petitions is quickly approaching.
A complete list of open county, municipal and school district offices is available on the county website.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed March as National Social Work Month.
• Approval was also given for a master service agreement with Zito Media Communications to provide internet and phone services for the county