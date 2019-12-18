CLARION – Clarion County was recently awarded grant money from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to make a new plan for the development and future of the county.
According to a press release issued by DCED, Clarion County will receive $30,000 in Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) funding to develop a new county-wide comprehensive plan.
“Our current plan was done in 2004 and is quite outdated,” Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley said, noting that comprehensive plans are supposed to be updated every 10 years. He said work to update the county’s current plan began a year ago with the help of the county’s Planning Commission, Planning Office and Economic Development. “We jumped on the bandwagon and decided to do it.”
Heasley said the county applied for the DCED funding in February and found out it was awarded money in late November.
A comprehensive plan, Heasley explained, is a strategic plan that outlines goals and priorities for the future of the county.
“It addresses priority issues and executes tasks required by the municipalities’ planning code,” he said, explaining that the county’s plan covers everything from recreation and economics to infrastructure improvements, transportation and more. “The plan covers a whole list of things.”
Heasley said that the $30,000 DCED grant is a 50/50 matching grant, and the county can apply in-kind services to its match.
In order to help with the monumental task of updating the county’s current plan, Heasley said county officials are looking to form a five-to-seven-member committee of county representatives, municipal leaders and others to be involved with the updating process — which includes selecting a consultant and working alongside that firm to help create the new comprehensive plan.
“We want the public’s input,” he said, noting that the county plans to reach out to township and borough officials, as well as county residents, for ideas on what to include in the new plan. “They might have some ideas that we all could benefit from.”
Clarion County’s new comprehensive plan will be modeled after Jefferson County’s newly-updated plan, and could take up to a year to complete, Heasley said.
“It will be a group effort,” he added.
Clarion County was one of 12 counties across the state to be awarded funding through the MAP to assist local governments in planning for zoning, coordinating emergency services and creating comprehensive plans.
“The first step in ensuring the continued growth and success of a community is developing a comprehensive plan that addresses and anticipates both established and emerging needs,” said DCED secretary Davin in the press release, noting that DCED approved nearly $475,000 in funding for the 12 projects. “This critical funding will help Pennsylvania’s municipalities create and implement the plans that will allow them to be more effective today and more prepared for tomorrow.”
Funding from MAP helps local governments plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities — shared services, community planning and floodplain management.