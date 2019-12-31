CLARION – With less than a week to spare before the Jan. 1 deadline, Clarion County officials last week approved the county’s 2020 final budget.
On Dec. 26, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley approved the county’s balanced spending plan for the upcoming year, which holds the line on taxes for 2020.
Property taxes for Clarion County residents will remain at the current rate of 22 mills, with 20.5 mills designated for the general fund and 1.5 mills for debt service. The per capita tax will also remain the same at $5.
The final budget balances the county’s revenues and expenses at $20,060,450, which increased from the preliminary budget of $19,985,950 that was approved in November.
According to Clarion County interim fiscal director Rose Logue, the increase from the preliminary budget was the result of several factors — including $10,310 in contract changes for sheriff’s department employees, a $13,500 increase in public defender contracts, an additional $3,000 worth of improvements to the Penn State Extension Office in Applewood Valley and a $30,000 contract with Delta Development for grant writing services.
The county’s budget also increased unrestricted funding from $350,000 to $400,000 and decreased contingency reserve for the balance.
“The only reason those changes occurred is because they all came about in December after we approved the tentative budget,” Tharan explained.
In addition, Logue said the 2020 budget also includes several grants, including three large pass-through grants — $3,543,000 for the Brady Tunnel renovation, $1 million for the Clarion Healthcare RACP grant and $215,000 for the YMCA RACP grant.
It also includes a $425,233 DCNR grant for the new inclusive playground at the Clarion County Park.
“[More than] $5 million of that [the budget] is grants,” Brosius said. “So it’s not all total spending by the county.”
Commissioners
Reflect on
Last Four Years
With their new terms as commissioner set to begin at the start of the new year, Tharan, Brosius and Heasley also took time last week to reflect their time in office the past four years.
“We’ve been a working group,” Tharan said, noting that he is of the belief that commissioners should be out working for the betterment of the county they serve. “We’ve had a very good, successful four years of moving the county into the future.”
According to Tharan, several projects have been accomplished in the county in the last four years including renovations at the Human Services building and courthouse, the installation of new computer security and anti-theft devices on county computer systems, renovations at the County Park, the creation of a new county logo and website, the clearing of trees at the East Brady Overlook, repairs to the Civil War monument and dedication of a new Gulf War monument at Veterans Memorial Park, construction of a new conference room at the Administration Building, replacement of HVAC units at the jail and more.
In addition, the county purchased and renovated several buildings for various use, such as a new district attorney’s office, record and equipment storage, and probation and district court offices. Tharan said the county has also started purchasing its own 911 towers and added the county’s first-ever coroner’s office and morgue to the Human Services building.
“We changed the maintenance department and created a workforce that’s done a lot of good,” he said. “That coupled with the COSTARS purchasing program enabled the county to do a lot of things we couldn’t have afforded to do.”
Tharan also pointed out that the commissioners were instrumental in adjusting the retirement rate for county employees and refinancing county debt, saving thousands of dollars each year.
He also said that the county has done a lot of work on economic development, and has forged new relationships with Clarion University.
“What’s amazing is that all of the work is done and paid for,” Tharan said, explaining that all work completed was done without raising taxes or borrowing money, while still increasing the county’s fund balance. “We hope to be as productive in the next four years.”
Other Business
• The commissioners authorized a letter of support for New Bethlehem Borough’s application for DCED funding to remove debris from Red Bank Creek.
• Requests for monetary flood relief were granted to the following municipalities: Beaver Township, $12,000; Porter Township, $7,750; and Redbank Township, $5,250.
• The following municipalities were awarded county aid for Liquid Fuels projects totaling $101,000: Foxburg Borough, $7,000 for Rail Road Street seal coating; Knox Township, $30,000 for paving; Callensburg Borough, $20,000 for East Street paving; East Brady Borough, $15,000 for Verner Street drainage; and Perry Township, $29,000 for Terwilliger Road seal coating.
• Keith Decker was appointed to a four-year term on the Conservation District. Bill Moore was appointed, and Dave Cyphert and Norm Wagner were reappointed to three-year terms on the Airport Authority.
• The commissioners accepted the intent of resignation of county public defender Erich Spessard.
It was noted that Spessard will likely stay in his current position until a replacement is hired.
• A two-month lease with Mark Aaron was approved for the current district attorney’s office located along Liberty Street in Clarion. The term of the lease is Jan. 1 through Feb. 29 at a cost of $2,000 per month.
• The following one-year contracts were approved: public defender’s office with Robbie Taylor for conflict attorney services, $33,000; county with Logue and Urik PC for assistant solicitor services, $35,000; county with Kevin Reichard for engineering services, $50/hour.
• A Hotel Tax request from Scenic Rivers YMCA for $50,000 for trails and walkways connecting the YMCA to hotels was approved.