CLARION – With more than two weeks to spare before the Jan. 1 deadline, Clarion County officials on Tuesday approved the county’s 2019 final budget.
During their regular meeting on Dec. 27, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the county’s balanced spending plan for the upcoming year, which holds the line on taxes for 2019.
Property taxes for Clarion County residents will remain at the current rate of 22 mills, with 20.5 mills designated for the general fund and 1.5 mills for debt service. The per capita tax will also remain the same at $5.
“The Clarion County Commissioners adopted and approved a balanced, responsible realistic 2019 budget, which does not include any additional taxes levied,” a prepared statement issued by the commissioners states. It notes that county taxes have not been increased since 2012.
The final budget balances the county’s revenues and expenses at $18,340,152, which increased from the preliminary budget of $17,676,752 that was approved in November.
“We added the Brady Tunnel grant in as a pass-through,” Tharan explained of the $663,400 difference between the tentative and final budgets.
In fact, the Brady Tunnel grant is just one of three possible pass-through grants depicted in the 2019 county budget, which total $2,913,400. The other two potential grants are for the YMCA and Clarion Healthcare projects.
“This leaves a net county budget of $15,426,752,” the commissioners said. They explained that the budget does not include special revenues and expenditures for Communications/911and Liquid Fuels funds because both are budgeted for separately within the budget.
“The Clarion County elected officials and department heads worked hard to build a budget on expenditures that are necessary and not just wants for the 2019 budget,” the commissioners said.
They noted that without additional tax revenue, expenses had to be cut wherever possible to offset yearly increases in daily operating, salary and employee benefit costs. This can include realigning workloads, changing how things are done and looking at “the bigger picture” of what has to be done and what services have to be provided versus what was done in the past because “that’s how it’s always been done.”
“The bottom line is that the commissioners are the stewards of Clarion County taxpayers’ dollars and property,” the commissioners said. “As such, it is our duty to research every avenue on how to cut operating expenses to ensure prudent use of [their] tax dollars while providing the county services and resources expected, in addition to maintaining county owned properties which were neglected for far too long.”
In other business during the Dec. 11 meeting, the commissioners approved a motion to apply for a grant through the Pennsylvania Municipal Assistance Program to help offset the costs of updating a county-wide comprehensive plan.
According to the commissioners, a comprehensive plan is an effort to create a formal plan that “examines every major aspect of a county and how these aspects interrelate.”
“A comprehensive plan should, above all other things, attempt to balance all the needs of the community,” the commissioners said in a prepared statement. “The foremost feature of such a comprehensive plan should be striving for balance.”
In order to start the process of updating the current comprehensive plan, the county is working with the Alliances for Nonprofit Research to apply for a $30,000 state Municipal Assistance Program (MAP) grant for community planning.
“The anticipated projected budget for this project is $30,000 from the grant for consulting services, and $30,000 of in-kind services provided by county staff for a total project cost of $60,000,” the commissioners explained.
The goal is to have the new plan approved by the end of 2019.
Clarion County’s current comprehensive plan was approved in November 2004, and is required to be updated every 10 years.
“Our plan should have been updated by the previous board of commissioners in 2014, but it wasn’t,” Heasley noted during the meeting.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, two county emergency management officials were presented certificates for completing the training requirements in the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services code and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Directive through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).
County Emergency Management coordinator Randall Stahlman was recognized for earning his advanced certification, while Public Safety director Jeff Smathers was honored for completing his basic certification. Although Stahlman’s advanced certification was mandatory, Smathers completed his voluntarily.
“This is what we consider some special recognitions,” PEMA Western Area Office director Philip Barker noted while presenting the certificates.
Other Business
• Nine county municipalities were awarded a total of $101,249 in Liquid Fuels funding for the 2019 fiscal year. Recipients include: Beaver Township — $30,000, paving of Eagle Furnace Road; Sligo Borough — $14,202, Shorb Street project; Limestone Township — $11,921, Frogtown Road project; Madison Township — $10,000, Wild Cat Church Road guide rail replacement; Richland Township, $10,000 — Mets Road paving; Salem Township — $8,350, Turkey City Road seal coating; Licking Township — $8,250, Larkin Road sealcoat; Ashland Township — $6,126, seal coat project; and New Bethlehem Borough — $2,400, Route 861 inlet replacement.
Clarion County received Liquid Fuels requests from 16 municipalities for 25 proposed projects totaling $793,061. The total county aid requested was $596,045.19.
• Clarion County director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers was appointed as the county’s representative to the Northwest Central Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group.
• A rental agreement between the county and the owners of the former Clarion Ford garage for storage of emergency response equipment, was approved.
Tharan noted that the county will pay for the building’s electric and gas to use the building for storage.
Smathers explained that the county is required to keep the equipment under roof and in good condition.
The building will also be used to store the maintenance department’s snow plows so they are ready to use in the event of snowfall.
• The commissioners unanimously agreed to create a $7 archival Infocon fee for every county tax claim that is turned in.
“This will help deter the costs the county is incurring when someone goes into delinquency,” Tharan said.
As of Nov. 13, the county had a total of $709,887 in delinquent real estate taxes.
• Mandy Frampton was hired to fill the vacant confidential administrative assistant position in the commissioners’ office. Effective Dec. 19, Frampton was hired to the full-time position at a salary of $27,300.
