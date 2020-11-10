CLARION – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Clarion County Board of Commissioners, Clarion County elected officials and all Clarion County departments recently announced changes to their departments immediately.
Effective Monday, Nov. 9, Clarion County buildings will be closed to the public and will only be available by appointment until further notice. Face masks and social distancing are required for those permitted into county buildings.
“With the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clarion County we want to ensure the well-being of our community and employees,” Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees.”
According to the commissioners, all county functions will still be operational, and residents in need of any county services can call the appropriate department for more information.
Residents are urged to refer to the county website, www.co.clarion.pa.us, for more instructions on how to continue using county functions by mail, over the phone, or by email.
“We appreciate your cooperation during these uncertain times,” the commissioners said.