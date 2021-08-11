CLARION – After months of accepting applications, Clarion County officials earlier this week officially closed out the county’s allotment of COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding.
At their Aug. 10 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously authorized the dispersement of one final round of CHIRP grants to seven Clarion County hotels that had initially applied for funding.
The latest recipients include the Ramada Inn Clarion, Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn, Motel 6, Kautilya Clarion Hotel LLC, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham and Quality Inn, which each received grants of $5,000.
According to Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, the organization which was responsible for overseeing the grant allocations in Clarion County, the final grants were awarded from the remainder of the county’s original allotment of $435,363 in CHIRP funding from the state.
Foys said that the commissioners decided that if there was money left over from the initial dispersements of CHIRP funding, they would reconsider requests from businesses that were hit the hardest by the pandemic.
When the June 15 deadline arrived, the county was left with $35,000.
“Ironically, there were seven hotels that applied in the first round, and we had $35,000 [remaining], so it was easy math to say each of them are getting an additional $5,000 which closed out the project,” Foys explained.
Noting the choice of the hotels to receive the additional funding, Foys said that while hotels were not forced to close their doors during the pandemic, the industry experienced a significant loss of revenue.
“When we did the spreadsheets on how the hotels faired, although they didn’t hit all the marks as far as [the state’s] priorities...their revenue and net income losses were greater than what was showing up when you looked at the priority side of eligibility,” she pointed out.
“The commissioners thought it was important to look at that a second time, and we were able to give that money equally across the board,” Foys continued. “We were fortunate to be able to give an additional $5,000 to each of the hotels.”
Officials noted that a total of 22 Clarion County businesses in the hospitality industry benefitted from CHIRP grants.
“The Northwest Commission did an excellent job with the CHIRP,” Tharan said, also giving credit to Clarion County deputy chief clerk Mindy Frampton and chief clerk/county administrator Jillian Fischer for their work on the grants.
“It was a team effort,” Foys added.
Other Business
• A contract was approved with MVS Security Services to add two Aiphone master stations with an additional monitor and relocate the courtroom camera at the Clarion County Courthouse at a cost of $2,451.60.
• The following individuals were reappointed to terms on the Clarion County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board: Judi Gardner, term Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023; Constance Kifer, term Aug. 11 through Aug. 10, 2023; Ashten Renfrew, term Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024; Rose Shreckengost, term April 1 through March 31, 2024; and Jacob Smith, term Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024.
• The commissioners also authorized the signing of an annual PEMA grant in the amount of around $4,000.