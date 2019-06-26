CLARION – A shortage in the availability of qualified employees has Clarion County reconsidering its status with the Civil Service Program.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a motion that authorized county solicitor Christopher Gabriel to deal with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to remove Clarion County from the Civil Service.
“It’s tough getting people to work through the Civil Service,” Tharan said, explaining that until recently people needing to take the Civil Service test had to travel to Pittsburgh or Erie. “I think it may have outlived its [time] in today’s society.”
Although online testing is now available, Clarion County director of employee relations and asset management Tim Cochran said the process for hiring Civil Service employees is still slow.
Heasley agreed with Cochran’s assessment, noting that problems lie in both the testing and extensive hiring processes.
“It’s a combination of issues,” he said. “It’s become really non-user-friendly. That’s another part of the problem.”
According to the county officials, approximately 30 Clarion County employees in the Children and Youth Services and Mental Health departments were hired from the Civil Service list, but several positions in those departments remain vacant. The commissioners said they hope to increase the county’s pool of potential job candidates by opting out of the Civil Service Program.
“If someone is certified to do this, but they don’t take that Civil Service test, they can’t apply for this job,” Tharan said, noting that if a Civil Service test was not required any qualified individual could apply for the job. “It gives you more of a pool to choose from.”
Tharan pointed out that under the current system, sub-contractors that are hired by county agencies only have to meet county qualifications and are not required to take the Civil Service test. If the county is removed from the program, potential employees — who meet county qualifications and would have been required to complete the Civil Service test — would apply for available jobs through the county.
He added that Clarion County is not the only county pursuing separation from Civil Service.
“I think Chris [Gabriel] is dealing with six or seven different counties all at one time,” Tharan said. “They all want out.”
County Approves
Contract with
Jail Employees
Also during the June 25 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a contract with United Mine Workers of America for the corrections employees’ union.
“It’s now official,” Tharan said of the contract, noting that the union had already ratified the document.
According to Tharan, the new contract, which goes into effect July 7, includes a 2.5 percent raise for more than 30 union jail employees — such as corrections officers and kitchen staff.
The contract was approved retroactively from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Other Business
• In its meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the Salary Board approved the creation of a part-time temporary senior assessor position that would be abolished after Oct. 31.
Later in their meeting, the commissioners repositioned Roxanne Randolph to fill the new position not to exceed 29 hours per week at a salary of $19.62 per hour. Randolph’s new role will begin July 8.
• The commissioners authorized a $5,000 donation — from the county’s Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund — to Sligo Borough to help finish construction on its new Veterans Park.
• Michelle Renninger was hired to fill a vacant CYS position of county caseworker I effective July 8. The full-time position was filled at a salary of $28,267.20.
April Shumaker was promoted to temporary officer-in-charge to the vacant position of full-time officer-in-charge at the Clarion County Jail. The promotion was approved at 36-40 hours per week at a salary of $18.96 per hour.
• A Coalition Involvement Agreement for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission’s Drug Free Communities Grant was approved.
• James Kriebel was appointed to serve on the Clarion Hospital Authority. Bylaws state that members can serve five years, but are eligible for re-election by the authority.
• Per a court order signed by President Judge James Arner, the commissioners increased the cost of attorneys court-appointed to represent parents and act as guardian’s ad litem or counsel for minor children in dependency cases.
The new rate is $75 per hour, up from $65 per hour.
• Approval was given for the replacement of two, five-ton rooftop heating and cooling units at the jail at a cost of $9,275 each. The units will be purchased from Deets Mechanical through the Costars program from the jail’s pass-through account.