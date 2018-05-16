CLARION – Standing as a visual reminder of its impact on county business, governance and private life, the Clarion County Courthouse has been one of the most recognizable and continuously active buildings in the county for more than a century.
But later this year, the local courthouse’s story will be known by people across Pennsylvania, as it is slated to be highlighted on an episode of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” airing on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCNTV).
“This is an awesome opportunity for the county and its people to shine in front of a statewide audience,” Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius recently said of the television program. “It shouldn’t be hard to do.”
The process was initiated last October when Commissioner Ted Tharan heard about the television series, which “highlights the beauty and history of county courthouses throughout the state,” while attending a meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP).
“I thought it would be a cool experience,” Tharan said last week of why he decided to submit an application for consideration, which was completed before the January deadline with the help of former Clarion County confidential administrative assistant Razanna Thomas.
The lengthy application for PCNTV includes a detailed history of the courthouse and an explanation of its unique aspects, photos of the building and a list of possible taping areas in and around the premises.
“Clarion County’s courthouse...has an interesting story to tell; something of which residents and county employees can be proud and find enlightening,” Tharan said in a recent news release announcing the county’s participation in the series.
He later noted that the commissioners were informed in March that the Clarion County Courthouse was one of five structures chosen by CCAP from a pool of 13 applicants to be featured on this year’s “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” series.
Crews from PCNTV and CCAP will visit the courthouse on Thursday, July 12 for prefilming preparations and planning, with the actual taping set to take place on Friday, July 13.
According to Tharan, Clarion County’s episode will be hosted by several county officials, including the commissioners, Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer and President Judge James Arner. Filming will most likely take place in the main courtroom, main hallway, clock tower, and basement of the courthouse. Additional filming locations could include the old Clarion County Jail and Veterans Memorial Park — all of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The program will show the interworkings of the courthouse that most people in the public don’t get to see,” Tharan said.
With an estimated 36 cable systems in the state airing the program, Commissioner Ed Heasley said that approximately 3.3 million households across the commonwealth will have the opportunity to see the video.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the beauty and history of our courthouse,” he said. “As a result, the video has the potential to promote tourism and maybe generate interest to create some type of economic development within Clarion County.”
Tharan agreed.
“Publicity is imperative,” he said, adding that he is always looking for things to benefit the county for the future. “I want to promote Clarion County any way we can.”
The program will be broadcast in late summer or fall on PCNTV, and will also be available for viewing on CCAP and Clarion County’s websites, the press release states.
Before the filming takes place, however, Tharan said that county officials are still looking for information on the construction of the current courthouse, as well as photos of the original and second courthouses. Anyone willing to provide assistance should contact Tharan at (814) 319-6021.
“Our courthouse and administrative offices are the hub for providing services that form the fabric of our community, including those related to such vital issues as children and youth, mental health, intellectual disabilities, drug and alcohol and other human services, as well as those surrounding environmental issues, public health and safety, transportation, courts, prisons, elections, tax assessments, community and economic development and emergency management,” Tharan said in the news release. “It’s nice to know that our county will be represented on ‘Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses.’”
