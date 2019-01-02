CLARION – “Good management,” watchful spending and “common sense” — that, according to county officials, is the recipe that helped Clarion County end 2018 in the black.
During last week’s meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners, Treasurer Tom McConnell reported that as of Dec. 26, the county would close out 2018 with a surplus of $4,590,447.58 in the general fund, an increase of $933,750 from 2017.
“It’s good management,” Commissioner Ted Tharan explained of the county’s “healthy” financial standing. He noted however, that the county will not know its true financial standing until all of the 2018 bills have been paid. “We watch to not spend money foolishly and make common sense decisions.”
Tharan explained that the increased reserve fund can not be attributed to one single thing the county has implemented, but “all kinds of different things” over the last several years — including having more repair and renovation work completed in-house using county maintenance employees, purchasing equipment and supplies through the COSTARS program, adjusting the retirement interest rate which saved around $260,000 per year, eliminating rental fees by moving departments to county-owned properties and reducing “wasteful spending.”
“There are just little amounts everywhere,” he said, adding that the county’s row officers keep a close eye on their budgets. “Everyone in the county seems to be really watching out for what they’re doing.”
Commissioner Ed Heasley agreed, noting that the county has “been pretty tight on the budget” over the last few years, and pointed to additional cost savings in the county’s decision to refinance its bond issue in 2016, saving approximately $350,000 per year.
He added that several county improvements such as the new windows for the courthouse, the purchase and renovation of the former Goodwill building, and renovations to the law library and second courtroom were paid for without adding additional debt to the county.
On the revenue side, the commissioners noted that the county is receiving more in rent by having the Human Services building filled to capacity. Commissioner Wayne Brosius also said that the county is collecting more tax revenues than in previous years, which is a result of additional assessors and more people paying taxes.
“It’s just little things like that,” Heasley said. “When it’s all added together you have a nice little fund balance.”
In other business during the Dec. 26 meeting, the commissioners approved Resolution No. 16 of 2018, which set new coroner fees that were to take effect Dec. 23 by statute. The fees include $50 for cremation authorizations, $500 for autopsy reports, $100 for toxicology reports and $100 for coroner reports.
“It is the opinion of our solicitor, as well as the solicitor for the Coroner’s Association, that there is no wiggle room,” Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom told the commissioners. “We are basically being handed this mandate from Harrisburg to enact these fees.”
According to Stom, the new mandate marks the first time Clarion County has ever collected a cremation authorization fee, which will be paid for by the funeral homes for every cremation that is done in the county. The other fees were increased from previous years, and will be paid by “non-governmental agencies” such as insurance companies or attorneys who request copies of the autopsy and/or toxicology reports.
“It’s going to mean a lot more bookkeeping,” he noted, adding that the money from the fees will go into a specific account in the corner’s budget for ongoing training, equipment and materials.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners announced the distribution of grants totaling $347,830 to 13 different organizations that serve residents in the county.
Recipients include: the Airport Authority, $76,500; Penn State Extension, $67,500; Economic Development, $59,400; Clarion County Library System, $38,700; Conservation District, $36,000; Community Action, $31,500; Clarion County Promise, $18,000; Passages, $5,400; United Way/ Pennsylvania 211, $5,000; SAFE, $3,330; Historical Society, $2,500; Sawmill Center for the Arts, $2,500; and Pennsylvania Wilds, $1,500.
Noting that the county’s contributions were built into the general fund budget, Heasley said that all of the 2019 grant allocations — except for the newly added United Way contribution — remained the same as previous years.
Grant allocations are distributed at the discretion of the commissioners and can be used for general operating costs.
“A lot of these organizations rely on that money for various reasons,” Brosius explained. “It’s like income for them.”
Other Business
• Prior to the commissioners’ meeting, the county’s salary board approved a 2.5 percent pay increase for all non-union employees. Row officers will also receive a salary increase based on an average of what other non-union employees receive.
Union contracts with jail, Children and Youth Services and court-related employees are all currently open, the commissioners said.
• A contract was approved on behalf of Courts with Equivant as a program for jury selection, tracking and payment purposes at a cost of $1,005. The term of the contract is March 1, 2019 through Feb. 28, 2020.
• Current full-time deputy warden David Sprankle was moved to the vacant part-time position of deputy warden in charge of training and treatment effective Jan. 6, 2019 at a salary of $22.74 per hour.
• The commissioners approved a contract with CenturyLink for another 911 phone system to establish a fifth dispatch position in the county’s 911 center.
Tharan said that the additional dispatch station will be used as a back-up for the other four stations.
• After extending her current contract until Dec. 31, the commissioners approved a new contract with Sara Seidle-Patton of Seidle Law to perform the duties of Post Conviction Relief Attorney. The new contract takes effect Jan. 1 at a cost of $1,000 per month.
• The commissioners also approved a loan in the amount of $310,000 for CYS until state reimbursement is received.
• Vehicle lease agreements for CYS and the sheriff’s department were approved with Clarion Ford through the COSTARS program.
