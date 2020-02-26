CLARION – Designs will soon be underway for a road rehabilitation project near the former Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley approved a contract with EADS Group for engineering and technical consulting services associated with the Grand Avenue project at a cost of $100,000.
According to county planning director Kristi Amato, the Grand Avenue project includes the rehabilitation of the road that fronts the Glassworks Business Park, owned by Miles Brothers LLC.
“That project is going to rehab that road to make it better for the trucks coming into that development,” Amato explained. She noted that the project also includes the addition of sidewalks, lighting and a bus stop for public transportation, as well as stormwater improvements.
The project will be funded through a $700,000 DCED Multi-Modal grant, in which Clarion County serves as the pass-through.
“I think it has to be done by 2022,” Amato said of the project, explaining that with the funding now secured, the design work for the project can begin.
“EADS Group will do the preliminary and final designs,” Brosius added.
In other business at the Feb. 25 meeting, the commissioners hired a full-time public defender and approved contracted services for an assistant public defender.
In a unanimous vote, Jacob Roberts was hired to fill the vacant position of chief public defender at a salary of $70,000 effective March 9.
“He’s a very nice young man,” Heasley said of Roberts.
The commissioners reported that Roberts, a University of Pittsburgh Law School graduate, hails from Allegheny County where he was serving as an assistant public defender.
“He’s coming from 99 public defenders in Allegheny County to one in Clarion County,” said Tim Cochran, county director of employee relations.
County officials also approved an agreement with Heather Deloe for assistant public defender services.
“The assistant is a contract,” Brosius said. “She won’t be an official employee.”
A graduate of Keystone High School and Widener University and Law, Deloe will come to Clarion from Indiana County. Deloe was hired at a salary of $36,000 per year with a $500 reimbursement for continuing education, effective Feb. 25.
“She’s here today,” Brosius said.
Other Business
• In separate motions, the commissioners approved updates to the Procurement Policy and the Income Reuse Plan for the county Planning Office.
Amato explained that updated version of both plans are required for the county’s Community Development Block Grant program.
• A letter of support was approved for Pennsylvania American Water’s franchise territory expansion in Elk Township.
• Kerry Kifer and Judy Fitzgerald were reappointed to three-year terms on the MH/DD/EI & Transportation Advisory Board effective Jan. 28.
• The commissioners also approved a consent agreement on behalf of Public Safety with JH Consulting LLC for a commodity flow study. The term of the contract is Feb. 3 through Oct. 1.
“We do this every five years,” county Emergency Management coordinator Denny Logue said, explaining that the company will complete a study surveying what kind of HAZMAT material goes through the county.
The cost of the agreement is $10,000.
“This is an 80/20, so we’ll get $8,000 back [from the state],” he said.