CLARION – With two impending lawsuits on the horizon, Clarion County officials earlier this week enlisted the help of new legal counsel.
During their meeting on Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved an agreement with attorney Marie Jones to defend Clarion County in two lawsuits.
According to county officials, both lawsuits stem from the Clarion County Jail and were filed at the federal level.
“They [the plaintiffs] requested injunctive relief,” Tharan said, noting there is no monetary settlement involved in either lawsuit. “That’s why the insurance doesn’t handle it.”
While the commissioners could provide little information on the pending litigation, Tharan confirmed that one of the lawsuits is in relation to a recently published report detailing allegations from a former Clarion County Jail inmate that his Constitutional Amendment rights were violated by jail staff during his incarceration in the county.
The county’s agreement with attorney Marie Jones includes an hourly service rate structure of $240 for partners, $215 for senior associates, $200 for associates, $135 for law clerks and $65 for legal assistants.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a price change in certified property record cards from the Assessment office to $1 per page. The regular copy fee will remain at 50 cents per page.
• A request submitted by the Redbank Valley Municipal Park Authority to have the $50 land development application fee waived for its new rabbit barn improvement project was granted.
• County officials also granted a request from Pennsylvania One Call to have the GIS fees waived to obtain parcel information in the county. The total amount of fees was $2,500.
• A contract on behalf of CYS with Alternative Living Solutions for transitional living services was approved. The term of the contract is July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 at a cost of $197.95 per day and a county match of 20 percent.
• Approval was given for Clarion County Area Agency on Aging to use Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 for worship services.