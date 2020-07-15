PAINT TWP. – Dozens of county commissioners from the northwest region of Pennsylvania — including Armstrong and Clarion counties — and state representatives gathered at the Clarion County Park on Monday for the Northwest County Commissioners Association meeting.
Held at the park’s large pavilion and led by Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian, current president of the NWCCA, much of the meeting was given to presentations and discussion regarding a rural broadband initiative and the spending of CARES Act funds.
The CARES Act fund is $625 million in federal money distributed to 60 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania through Act 24 of 2020. The funds are to be used specifically for expenditures related to COVID-19.
According to attorney David Mitchell of Campbell Durrant PC, there are three criteria that must be met in order for counties to legitimately spend their designated funds. First, expenditures have to be deemed necessary and COVID-19 related by government officials such as county commissioners. Second, the funding must be spent between the period that runs from March 1 through Dec. 30. Third, the money has to be used to cover expenses that were not designated in the current county budget.
For example, Mitchell explained, the money could be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) that was not previously budgeted. It could also cover salaries for individuals whose jobs changed significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or public safety “public facing, frontline employees,” such as sheriff’s deputies monitoring individuals who visit the county courthouse.
“The theory is that the payroll for those frontline, public facing, public safety, public health employees is substantially different than what you intended for them to be doing when you budgeted that amount,” he said. “You expected the sheriff’s deputies to be screening people as they came into the courthouse. You didn’t expect them to have to deal with COVID-19.”
“One strategy is identifying the safe areas to put this money,” Mitchell continued. “The risk is, if you spend CARES Act coronavirus relief fund money in the wrong way, it will have to be paid back to the U.S. Treasury.”
All in all, Mitchell indicated that the most difficult part of spending the funds is getting it done before the deadline.
“In my mind, the trickiest thing is that Dec. 30 deadline,” he said. “We’re already on the clock to get that money spent and to get things up and running.”
Another related but distinct presentation that the commissioners in attendance heard was about bringing broadband to rural areas.
“Broadband is a conversation we’ve been talking about for decades,” said Northwest Commission executive director Jill Foys as she introduced the topic. “We have this great opportunity through CARES Act if we can find some ways to move around that shortcoming as far as how much time we have to spend those dollars.”
She speculated further that there may be some benefit in several local communities or counties working on projects collectively instead of individually.
Foys then introduced Ed Matts, director of information systems for the North Central Pennsylvania Planning and Development Commission. Matts presented an overview of some of the commission-sponsored projects already underway in Clarion and surrounding counties.
He also mentioned that, while the Development Commission often serves as the internet provider in many cases, they are always looking for local entrepreneurs who are willing to become providers.
“We’ll provide the main feed into the location but have them actually service the homes,” he said.
“We weren’t about serving the household; we were just serving the businesses,” added Jim Chorney, executive director of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission. “But we soon realized that a lot of people work from home, especially now with COVID.”
He too said that what the commission would like to do is “farm that out to somebody that would be willing to take on individual households.”
In addition to commissioners from Clarion, Armstrong and northwest counties — including Jefferson, Forest, Venango, Elk, Lawrence, Mercer and Warren — other attendees included representatives from CCAP, the state Department of Community and Economic Development, DEP, and the offices of Gov. Wolf, state Sen. Pat Toomey and Congressman G.T. Thompson.