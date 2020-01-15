CLARION – 2019 ended on a high note for the Clarion County Jail, as the Paint Township facility finished the year more than $228,000 under budget.
In his report during the Jan. 9 prison board meeting — which also included a number of other end-of-the-year statistics — Warden Jeff Hornberger explained that the jail ended 2019 at approximately 91 percent of its original $2,630,174 budget.
“We kept costs down,” Hornberger told the board. Although he noted that some bills for December are still outstanding, he said that final totals should not put the jail in the red. “We’re about $15,000 less than what we spent in 2018. We did pretty good this year.”
For the month of December, Hornberger reported an average daily population of 73.55 inmates, a number that has seen a decline in recent years.
“That’s good for us, the county taxpayers and everyone else involved, he said. Hornberger noted that the facility capped 2019 with an average daily population of 87 inmates, down from a total average of 101 inmates in 2018 — which also reflected a decrease from 2017 average population of 108 inmates.
“In comparison to surrounding counties, we’re doing pretty good with our [inmate] numbers,” he continued, crediting “innovative programs” — such as Clarion County’s bail supervision program and Drug Treatment Court — for reducing the jail’s population. “I talked to a lot of surrounding counties. Their numbers are down, but not like ours. We have something to be thankful for in Clarion County.”
In correlation with the decrease in population, Hornberger reported that the average length of stay for inmates in 2019 was 45.87 days, which was down from the 2018 average of approximately 47 days. The average length of stay for male inmates last year was 50.61 days, while females only stayed an average of 32.36 days. The total combined average length of stay was 45.87 days.
Also due to the smaller population, the cost to house an inmate in 2019 was $75.63 per day, an increase of just over $10 from 2018.
“The only bad thing when the average daily population goes down is that the average daily cost to house an inmate goes up,” Hornberger said, explaining that the cost to feed inmates also increased from $1.38 to $1.43 in 2019. The figure is for food only, and does not include staff costs. “For the portions and quality of food that is served, that’s still pretty good when averaged throughout the year.”
Following the warden’s report, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius commended Hornberger and his staff on another cost-efficient year at the jail.
“Those are good numbers there,” he said. “I commend you and your staff for keeping the budget at 91 or 92 percent.”
Hornberger said the jail’s success wouldn’t be possible without a team effort.
“It takes everybody working together,” he added.
Additional 2019
Jail Statistics
• The jail served a total of 107,310 meals last year, a decrease from 122,646 meals in 2018.
• There were a total of 689 active inmates from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 — 510 men and 179 women — who served a collective 31,605 days at the facility.
• Hornberger said the longest consecutive stay for an inmate last year was 329 days. The male inmate was booked on Feb. 13, 2019 and was still serving time as of last week’s meeting.
The next longest stay was 322 days, serve by a male inmate booked on Feb. 20, 2019.
• It was reported that the most common age group for inmates was ages 25 to 34 with 230 inmates (approximately 39 percent); followed by ages 35 to 44 with 124 inmates (approximately 21 percent); ages 18 to 24 with 106 inmates (approximately 18 percent); and ages 45 to 54 with 84 inmates (approximately 14 percent). Forty-six inmates were older than 55 (approximately 8 percent), while no inmates were under 18.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, Brosius was reelected to serve as board chairman for 2019. County treasurer Tom McConnell was elected as vice chairman, a position previously held by former district attorney Mark Aaron.
In addition to Brosius and McConnell, the prison board also consists of Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley, Sheriff Rex Munsee and District Attorney Drew Welsh.