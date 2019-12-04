CLARION – Clarion County has a new Emergency Management Coordinator.
During their Nov. 27 meeting, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved the promotion of Denny Logue to the county’s position of Emergency Management Coordinator.
“I know Denny will do a fine job,” Tharan said, noting that Logue will fill the position left vacant by the recent retirement of former EMA coordinator Randall Stahlman.
In his new role, according to the commissioners, Logue will be responsible for making sure the county is in compliance with all requirements set by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association (PEMA) and is the go-to person in emergency situations.
“It’s a busy position,” Heasley said.
Prior to his promotion, Logue served as the county’s emergency management trainer. County officials noted plans to advertise for the now-vacant trainer position.
Logue officially stepped into his new full-time role on Dec. 1 at a salary of $33,000, with a $1,500 increase upon completion of his PEMA certification.
Commissioners Proclaim Dog License Awareness
Also during last Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners proclaimed December as Dog License Awareness Month in Clarion County.
“This is just to encourage people to get their dog licenses,” Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell said, noting that dog licenses go on sale Dec. 1. “Technically by law, [licenses] have to be purchased by Jan. 1.”
All dogs three months of age or older are required to be licensed, McConnell said.
“Dogs are an integral part in families around Clarion County, [and] thousands of unlicensed dogs around the state go missing each year and are never found,” the proclamation signed by the commissioners states. It explains that purchasing a dog license is not only required by law, but is an easy way to ensure a lost dog is returned to its family.
“Purchasing dog licenses not only enables dogs to be reunited with their families, but provides a source of funding to the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement,” the proclamation continues. “This ensures the welfare of dogs in breeding kennels, enables state Dog Wardens to effectively do their jobs, regulates activities pertaining to dogs that are classified as dangerous and oversees annual rabies vaccinations for dogs.”
Other Business
• The commissioners signed a proclamation congratulating Burns & Burns Associates on its 80th anniversary as a Clarion County business.
• Resolution No. 21 of 2019 was approved. In the resolution, Clarion County urges the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the collection fees on mined coal at the 1977 levels — including 35 cents per ton on surface mined coal, 15 cents per ton on underground mined coal and 10 cents on lignite “to provide a source of revenue for the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund.”
• Robert Dickinson and Cheri Micale, officials from the Penn State Extension, announced that the Clarion County Extension office will be moving from its Grant Street location in Clarion to the Applewood Center along Second Avenue.
“We’re hoping to start in January,” Micale said, noting that the new office will be located between the office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander and the Forestry office. “It’s a nice facility.”
• Rachel Kundick was hired to fill the vacant Courts position of confidential secretary. Kundick was to begin her new full-time job on Dec. 4 at a salary of $13.59 per hour.
• Mary Louise Logue, Sal Mazzocchi and Eugene Lerch were reappointed to the Board of Assessment Appeals for terms from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Jill Over was reappointed to the Clarion County Housing Authority Board of Directors for a term from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2024.
• The commissioners approved a letter of support for the nomination for a Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission Historical Marker commemorating the Parkers Landing Petroglyph site along the Allegheny River in Perry Township.