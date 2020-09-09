CLARION – As work continues on the restoration of the Brady Tunnel, the project continues to garner the support of Clarion County officials.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously passed Resolution No. 13 of 2020, authorizing the county’s application for nearly $1 million in Multimodal Transportation Fund grant money from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Brady Township project.
While Clarion County is submitting the application, the resolution designates Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler and Tharan as the officials to execute all documents and agreements associated with the grant.
“We, as a non-profit, are not eligible for this pot but the county is,” Ziegler said of why the Armstrong Trails group — the merged group of the Allegheny Valley Land Trust and the Armstrong Rails to Trails Association — approached the county for help in securing the funding. “There is no match for this grant.”
According to Ziegler, the $998,650 grant will be used to fund Phase III of the restoration project, which includes the installation of 160 to 205 feet of footer and liner in the tunnel.
“We’re doing a range because we don’t know what the bids will come in at,” she said. She explained that with the recent completion of the southern sluice and the northern portal of the tunnel, relining the tunnel will be the main focus of the project for a while. “There’s not a whole lot more liner — probably another 300 to 400 feet — but this will get us a good way to getting the tunnel open.”
While the deadline for the grant application is Sept. 30, Ziegler said that the timeline for Phase III of the project is still unknown.
“It’s all up in the air,” she said, noting that grant deadlines and announcements have been shuffled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This grant is usually due in July, and they announce sometime in November. I don’t know if they’re bumping the announcement date. I’m hoping it’s this year.”
In other county project business, the commissioners also approved agreements with three landowners to obtain drill core samples for the purpose of determining soil compaction for the construction of new 911/broadband towers at each of the sites.
The agreements are for land located in Porter Township — owned by Darl and Gina George — Brady Township — owned by the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department — and Paint Township — owned by Wein Brothers Building Account.
“We want to be able to go in and do core samples on those pieces of property until the closing,” Tharan said, explaining that the county plans to use CARES Act funding to install the new towers. “We’re on such a tight timeline...[our plan] is to have 911 and broadband at all three sites by Dec. 31.”
Although guidelines currently state that all CARES Act money must be used by the end of the year, Tharan said that some state lawmakers are rallying for an extension to utilize the funds through December 2021.
“There’s stuff floating around that if you don’t have your bills paid, or there’s a supply chain disruption, it can go on,” he said of potential exceptions to the spending deadline.
In fact, he continued, the county learned last week that salaries of prison guards, 911 dispatchers, sheriff’s deputies and all their supervisors from March 1 through Dec. 30 can be reimbursed with CARES Act money.
“That’s going to be a couple million dollars,” Tharan pointed out, noting that the reimbursed money would go back into the county’s general fund, which could, in turn, then help fund any additional tower work that may need completed. “If that’s correct, it’s going to be a big help.”
Other Business
• The following bids from properties on the repository list were accepted: Piney Township (landowners) — coal minerals only, 169 acres, $275; Piney Township (landowners) — coal minerals only, 68 acres, $215; Limestone Township — minerals only, 21.510 acres, $300.
• County officials accepted the retirement of Joyce Stewart (CYS) effective Aug. 28, and the resignations of Christina Harlan (CYS) effective Aug. 26 and Patty Brandon (corrections) effective Aug. 28.
• During the county’s salary board meeting, held prior to the commissioners meeting, members had a lengthy discussion regarding the appropriate salary range for a full-time deputy treasurer position.
One motion, which created the position at a salary range of $27,000 to $35,000, failed in a 1-3 vote with Treasurer Tom McConnell casting the lone yes vote.
Immediately following, McConnell made a motion to create the position at a salary range of $27,000 to $32,000, which died due to lack of second.
Finally, a motion made by Brosius to create the position at a salary range of $27,000 to $30,000 passed in a 3-1 vote. McConnell voted in opposition, while Brosius, Tharan and Heasley voted in favor.