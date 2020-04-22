CLARION – Touting its recreational value for the area, Clarion County officials last week lent their support to a grant application through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in an effort to enhance usability and maintain the natural beauty of the Clarion River.
At their April 14 meeting, Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a resolution and letter of support to obtain funding through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) for a Clarion River Access Management Plan.
DCNR’s C2P2 Program was designed to provide funding for the creation of trails, recreational facilities and parks.
“The plan will give Clarion County and its municipalities ideas on how to best utilize the Clarion River as a recreational asset and preserve its natural splendor,” a project summary states. “Once the proposed concepts, initiatives and best practices are implemented, Clarion County will benefit from increased recreation-based tourism, and improved wireless connectivity for businesses, individuals, groups and emergency services.”
According to the summary, the plan will be developed by “a qualified recreational consultant” and seeks to increase outdoor recreational tourism, facilitate increased access to the river, enhance connections to other recreational assets, manage and preserve wildlife habitats and develop broadband service for emergency needs.
“Broadband deployment will also establish the Clarion River as a multi-generational recreational asset,” the summary states. “Public funding sources from state and federal sources will be identified to ensure implementation of the plan.”
With professional service costs for the plan estimated not to exceed $60,000, Clarion County is seeking up to $30,000 in C2P2 funding. The remainder of the matching grant will be paid out of the county’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund — also not to exceed $30,000.
The summary also notes that the Clarion River is important not only to area tourism, but also to the 1,127 jobs that travel and tourism support in Clarion County.
“Clarion County seeks to build upon this momentum by developing strategies and projects to more effectively manage and enhance the Clarion River as a recreational asset.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 4, authorizing the implementation of a temporary burn ban if necessary.
“This does not mean that there is a burn ban in effect in the county,” Brosius explained. “This is just so it will already be approved in case we do need to go that route down the road.”
• A letter of support was approved for the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County’s application for a DCNR grant to purchase the Hunt Bros. site on the north end of the Route 58 bridge in Foxburg.
The commissioners explained that the purchase would close a gap between Emlenton and Foxburg as part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
• The following contracts were approved on behalf of Public Safety for 911 towers: Centre Communications to upgrade the Rimersburg tower site’s mounting structure, $17,129; Centre Communications to replace the tower antenna and upgrade the mounting structure in Knox, $12,020 for antenna and $19,153 for mounting structure; Tower Service Unlimited for engineering services for the Farmington Township tower, $2,250.
• Gabe Troup was promoted to fill the vacant full-time position of 911 supervisor at a salary of $16.96 per hour effective March 21.